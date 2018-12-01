The Charleston Symphony Orchestra kicks off a series of holiday concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, with a program featuring Charleston Symphony brass players joined by Doc Severinsen, former band leader for "The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson," and Phil Smith, former principal trumpet player for the New York Philharmonic.
The musicians will play holiday classics. Smith will conduct, play and host. The concert is at the Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. Tickets are $21-$116.
More holiday music from the CSO come in the form of the "Holy City Messiah," a trimmed version of Handel's classic oratorio, on Dec. 6, 8 and 9. The first of the concerts, hosted by the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist downtown, is sold out, but two others — at East Cooper Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant (7:30 p.m. Dec. 8) and at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church in Summerville (4 p.m. Dec. 9) — remain open to all. Tickets are $10-$25.
The CSO is bringing back Tony DeSare for another "Swingin' Christmas" show at the Gaillard, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The concert is part of the Pops series and features the singer and pianist performing favorites such as "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" in the style of America's great crooners Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. Tickets are $21-$116.
Finally, the orchestra, joined by the CSO Chorus, will offer its "Holiday Pops!" concert, an annual celebration of holiday favorites, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, at the Gaillard. Tickets are $20-$108.
For details and tickets, go to charlestonsymphony.org or gaillardcenter.org.