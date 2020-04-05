Charleston Stage to stream 2016 production of 'Seat of Justice'

Charleston Stage, the professional theater company resident at the Dock Street Theatre, will broadcast a 2016 performance of the original play "Seat of Justice" all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend. The play was written by the company's producing artistic director Julian Wiles.

The broadcast is free and available at charlestonstage.com/seatofjustice.html.

"Seat of Justice" is about the Briggs v. Elliott case, filed in Clarendon County. The civil rights case about providing school buses to rural black students, led to a famous dissent by J. Waties Waring and became a legal foundation for the Brown v. Board of Education case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that school segregation was unconstitutional.