Charleston schools get creative with hands-on outdoor learning as pandemic continues

Playing with ponies, tending to chickens and harvesting produce from an organic garden may not sound like traditional educational activities, but these tasks are at the core part of the curriculum at The Montessori School of Johns Island.

At the new preschool center on Mary Ann Point Road, students spend the majority of their day outside, learning in the outdoor classrooms, playing in the playground or taking care of the school's animals.

Owner and director Sarah Hocutt first opened a child care center, Creative Beginnings, in 2005 as an alternative to the traditional early learning child care options in the area. She had a background in art therapy and wanted to send her young son to a place where he would be free to learn at his own pace and explore his natural surroundings.

Since its inception, Creative Beginnings’ philosophy always has included an emphasis on outdoor learning and education. But it was only recently that Hocutt was able to open a new location and fulfill a vision first established more than 15 years ago.

Hocutt purchased the new property for The Montessori School of Johns Island in January, just a few short months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the United States.

She saw firsthand how students and their families were being adversely affected by the additional stress caused by the virus. Parents were laser-focused on simply keeping their children alive and healthy, Hocutt said. In the meantime, some students’ emotional needs fell by the wayside.

Children were showing signs of stress and anxiety, Hocutt said, and she wanted to do something about it. She wanted to create a space where they could focus on nature and escape from the hectic day-to-day demands of life in the pandemic.

As a result, Hocutt set out to transform her newly purchased property into an environmental and educational sanctuary.

“Instead of looking at the negatives of COVID, I just feel like it's important to see now that we know how much children can progress and develop quickly in a natural environment,” she said.

Hocutt isn’t alone. As the pandemic continues, more South Carolina schools and early learning facilities have shifted their focus to implement more outdoor, hands-on learning.

Whether it be hosting class under tents, science lessons in the community garden or opportunities to care for animals on the school farm, there’s no shortage of opportunities for students to learn underneath the leaves.

Thinking outside the box

In Mount Pleasant, moving classrooms outside seemed like an obvious solution to Jason Kreutner.

Kreutner, the head of school at University School of the Lowcountry, spent the spring grappling with how to best resume in-person instruction this fall even as COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continued to climb.

Remote learning wasn't working for students, and he worried about the consequences of bringing students and teachers into a small, congested indoor space.

"We realized that being outside is the best way to go about this," he said.

After all, the independent school had plenty of outside space to work with, and he would rent out large event tents in case it rained or to protect students from the harsh sun.

"Parents and teachers are agonizing over whether to send their child back to daycare or school, but the outside tented option is like an amazing option," he said. "It's really about being creative."

He spent the summer installing outdoor wireless internet and purchasing folding chairs that could easily be brought outside.

This isn't the first time so-called "open air" learning spaces have been used to curb the spread of viruses. Outdoor classrooms were used in the early 20th century to prevent the spread of tuberculosis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went so far as to recommend school administrators consider using any additional outdoor options as a way to increase learning space and facilitate social distancing.

But getting permission to implement the tent school in Mount Pleasant wasn't easy, Kreutner said. The effort received a special ordinance from the Town Council but faced a temporary standstill when the planning department refused to issue a tent permit, citing an obscure state law. Kreutner and other school officials reached out to state and federal legislators for help.

The permit, for reasons still unclear to Kreutner, was eventually issued and the school was able to successfully start outdoor classes in August.

Still, he worries that the legal hurdles might mean that other schools interested in launching a similar outdoor plan might not be as lucky.

"We want these tents for ourselves, but we want everyone to know about it," he said.

This isn't the first time the school has gotten creative with its approach to education, Kreutner said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools nationwide to shutter, University School students would go on a field trip every week, where they'd visit cultural centers, performance venues, state parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

"For us, it was easy to know that school can be more than a building," Kreutner said.

Life lessons

Students at The Montessori School of Johns Island aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

The sprawling 5-acre campus is home to two ponies, three goats, a chicken coop, seven potbellied pigs, several outdoor classrooms and 16 raised garden beds.

Students assist with all aspects of maintaining the school farm, from milking the goats to cleaning out the chicken coop.

“They feed them, they clean up, they put gloves on and help shovel and help compost the manure and everything,” Hocutt said. “As they get older, they get more and more responsibilities.”

On one acre of campus, students learn via an outdoor classroom, where two dozen or so tree stumps are arranged in a wide circle. Surrounding the stumps are dozens of blueberry bushes and grapevines that are adjacent to the pony barn and pasture.

“Any time they’re outside sitting on a log, you have their attention for so much longer than we do indoors,” Hocutt said.

On another acre is an organic garden with 16 raised beds where children are taught the importance of growing their own fruits and vegetables and of nourishing their bodies with healthy foods.

All of the food that’s grown through the garden is used for students’ snacks and meals, Hocutt said.

Behind the garden is a chicken coop where nine hens live and play. The children care for them and collect at least a dozen eggs each day to use for cooking projects or take home to their families.

Things are anything but quiet on campus. There’s a constant buzz of playful screams and shouts, punctuated by the sound of goats bleating and pigs oinking.

“I want to go feed the chickens!” one child shouted. “Can we pet the ponies?” another asked.

To some, things might seem chaotic or stressful. But not for Hocutt.

“It’s a beautiful sound,” she said. “That’s the way I look at it. It’s so peaceful.”