The number of nuns is declining across the nation as the sisters struggle to bring younger women into the fold.

Charleston is hardly immune to the trend. The Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy has just 13 sisters, all around 70 years old, and the group hasn't initiated a new member in more than 25 years.

But that hasn't deterred the spiritual women who see their mission work as part of a legacy established 190 years ago. The group is committed to building on its history of helping those in need.

"God called us together for a purpose and has blessed that purpose in so many ways," said Sister Mary Joseph, general superior for OLM.

Dec. 8 marked 190 years since Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy, one of the first permanent religious congregations of women in the nation, was founded in Charleston. Its history illustrates how a group of women remained faithful to their calling as they nursed the sick, educated the youth, fed the hungry throughout the Charleston region.

Bishop John England, the first bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, founded the organization in 1829 after meeting four women who wanted to begin a religious order.

Soon after, the group started an orphanage, a school for girls and a school for free children of color. That last institution was closed due to public protests, but another one opened in 1838 and lasted for several years, said Sister Anne Francis, the group's archivist.

The nuns would persist through the Civil War.

When the bloodshed began in 1861, the sisters were divided into three geographical areas.

One group was sent to Virginia to help staff a Confederate military hospital. Another group stayed in Charleston but left in 1863 when a bomb exploded near the Queen Street orphanage. The sisters took children to a house in Sumter for safety, and a school was later established there and operated until 1929, according to Sister Anne Francis.

A third group remained in Charleston and helped those in need. One nun drove a horse-drawn carriage and handed out food and medicine to mostly Union soldiers.

The group's mission work continued after the war.

In 1871, the U.S. Congress appropriated $12,000 for the restoration of the girl’s orphanage destroyed during the combat. Through the 19th and 20th centuries, the order of Our Lady of Mercy opened a hospital, the Neighborhood House on the East Side and and outreach center on James Island.

The hospital, originally named the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, was later sold and eventually became what is today the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley.

The Neighborhood House on America Street operates a daily soup kitchen and clothing clothing, and offers classes and emergency financial assistance.

The OLM Community Outreach Services center on James Island offers educational programs and health services, including dental, prenatal and women’s health care.

Each of the sisters is engaged in particular areas of ministry, which include fighting human trafficking, confronting injustices in the prison system and advocating for fair treatment of immigrants. In addition to daily prayers, the sisters write their legislators and visit nursing homes.

“They speak for the voiceless," Joseph said.

Sister Anne Billard, vicar general for the organization, said it humbled her to reflect on the perseverance and commitment of those who laid the foundations of the Sisters of Charity.

Billard said she was initially drawn to the group while growing up in New Jersey. In fifth grade, she engaged in a snowball fight with a group of nuns from the Charleston diocese who had been visiting the Northeast and claimed they'd never seen snow.

“I never had a snowball fight with a nun before in my life," Billard said. "There's a spirit of joy about them. They know how to have fun."

The group's 190th year was marked with a proclamation by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg earlier this month.

The nuns also visited two cemeteries, St. Lawrence and Holy Cross, where 189 sisters are buried.

There, the women assembled to say prayers, proclaim the names of the deceased sisters and lay a carnation at each tombstone.