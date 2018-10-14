The second Free Verse Poetry Festival, curated by Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker, runs Oct. 17-24 at several venues.
The festival, which receives support from the city of Charleston, is the result of a partnership with Enough Pie, Charleston Moves and the Charleston County School District. Its purpose is to inspire thought and change through the presentation and performance of poetry.
Poems will appear in public spaces, on local stages and in classrooms, as public art, during workshops for students and on nighttime stages.
Here's a rundown of events:
- Stanzas & Synthesizers, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., free.
- Show & Tell Your Truth, a student poetry show featuring Charleston Sticks Together and Very Hypnotic Soul Band, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., free.
- Poetry party featuring P. Scott Cunningham of O'Miami, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, West Ashley, free.
- Student Poetry slam, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., free.
- Spoken Words featuring Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, Mike Rosen and Tyquan Morton, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., $10. A Garden Gallery after-party, curated by Ill Vibe The Tribe and featuring Gato Negro, will follow.
- Physical poetry featuring Charleston-based Annex Dance Company and Columbia-based Moving Body Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., free.
- McKayla Conahan & Libby Bernardin presented by the Poetry Society of South Carolina, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., free.
- Poetry & pints open mic night featuring Marlanda Dekine, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., free.
- 1993 film "Poetic Justice" with Bria the Poet, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., $8.
Additionally, the festival will offer public art initiatives, "Lost Poems," Words on Windows and Poems on Bikes, as well as pop-up dinners.
For more details and tickets, go to www.freeversefestival.com.