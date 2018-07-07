If You Go

The 1Charleston Book Club launches in July 2018. The organization has asked participants to form groups of three or four across the Charleston area to meet regularly and discuss the book "Plantation Jesus" by Skot Welch and Rick Wilson.

The book is available for order through Amazon or through its publisher at heraldpress.com. 1Charleston will host a Facebook Live group discussion of two chapters from the book on the last Thursday evening of each month, starting July 26. For more information, visit 1charleston.org or follow the 1Charleston on Facebook.