Charleston-made goods requested from the Midwest

It didn't take long after moving to Charleston to pick up on the fact that my home state isn't popular here.
I was quickly made aware of GoBacktoOhio.com, which was taken down several years ago. I still spot the bumper stickers from time to time.
Though the numbers may not fully back the sentiment — according to the most recent Census count, Ohio ranks tenth among states sending residents to South Carolina, behind neighboring southern states and places like Pennsylvania and Connecticut — it is a fact universally acknowledged that Ohio has a particular connotation in Charleston.
Many of those Buckeye State license plates you've been seeing for years are tourists. Ohioans drive to South Carolina for vacation so often that it's considered part of its "drive market" even though it's out of the typical 350-mile radius.
That's all to say: I get it.
Charlestonians don't have to like Ohioans.
But it certainly doesn't go both ways. My family — Ohioans, all — loved, in the pre-pandemic times, to visit and are always eager to be gifted goods from the city when I come back for a visit.
The bulk of my deliveries are consumables, especially if I'm making the trek by car and don't have to worry about liquid limits and the size constraints of my carry-on.
For the mornings, I'll grab a bag of whole bean coffee from King Bean, the Sullivan's Island blend, and some biscuit mix from Callie's Hot Little Biscuit.
I'll swing by Monarch Wine Merchants and ask for a recommendation (I haven't been steered wrong yet) and then hit a local brewery — or the Total Wine in West Ashley, if I'm looking to pick up a mixed selection — for a Lowcountry six-pack.
As a fan of sours, I'm partial to Westbrook's Gose, but a mixed pack with a couple cans of Coast Brewing Co.'s kolsch-style ale, a Pluff Mud Porter or two from Holy City Brewing and anything from Munkle is a crowdpleaser.
My pre-hometown visit shopping trip usually isn't complete until I've bought a body butter from Old Whaling Co. — an item regularly requested by my older sister. Typically, the frequency of my visits aligns almost perfectly with the time it takes her to deplete one full-size product, but the pandemic has disrupted that cycle.
With that in mind, my latest delivery was a double, and I threw in a sea salt scrub for good measure.
If my hometown visit falls around a holiday or birthday, I've been known to lean on local products to theme my gifts. (Recent combos have included handmade earrings from The Tiny Tassel and a Texture Design Co. window box art print that raises money for the One80 Place shelter.)
My go-to, though, is books.
Most of the South Carolina-related volumes that I've gifted are rooted in the city's history, like "Denmark Vesey's Garden" from historians Blain Roberts and Ethan J. Kytle and "In Darkest South Carolina" by The Post and Courier's own Brian Hicks.
I typically turn to Blue Bicycle Books, Turning Page Bookshop, Itinerant Literate and the back room of the Preservation Society's shop for my literary needs.
One of my most well-received selections was a picture book about "Sammy the Wonder Dachshund," a character invented by local author and illustrator Jonathan Miller.
The book I chose was about Sammy's last week in Charleston. It features illustrations of iconic spots around the area, like the Angel Oak, Sullivan's Island and the Ravenel Bridge.
I got my copy at Blue Bicycle Books and gave it to my godson for his fifth birthday. He's used the pictures to pick all the places he wants to go when his family can safely visit me in Charleston.
When they do, they'll be coming from Ohio.