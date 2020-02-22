Charleston Lenten services result in stronger ties between black and white Christians

For roughly 25 years, four Charleston churches gathered weekly during the Lenten season for worship and lunch leading up to the most important day on the Christian calendar.

But after nine black worshipers at Emanuel AME were slain by a white man aiming to start a race war, organizers of the annual series of services reached out to an African American congregation as a step towards racial reconciliation.

The effort has resulted in tighter bonds between black and white Christians.

"We know each other by names, how many children you have, and our members visit each other’s church on any given Sunday," said the Rev. Anthony Thompson, who leads the predominately African American congregation Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal.

Thompson's wife, Myra Thompson, was among those killed in the 2015 church shooting.

This year's Lenten series services, hosted by St. Michael’s, St. John’s Lutheran, Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal, First Baptist and First (Scots) Presbyterian, will run weekly March 4-April 1.

Lenten Worship Services All services are on Wednesdays, 12-1 p.m. March 4 Theme: "Were You There in the Shouting Crowd" Reading: Matthew 27:29 Location: St. Michael’s, 71 Broad St. Preacher: The Rev. Marshall Blalock March 11 Theme: "Were You There as a Spectator" Reading: Matthew 27:32 Location: St. John’s Lutheran, 5 Clifford St. Preacher: The Rev. Anthony Thompson March 18 Theme: "Were You There as a Confessor" Reading: Matthew 27:38 Location: Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal, 51 Bull St, Preacher: The Rev. David Butler March 25 Theme: "Were You There as a Sympathizer" Reading: Luke 23:27 Location: First Baptist, 61, Church St. Preacher: The Rev. Holton Siegling, Jr. April 1 Theme: "Were You There as His Family" Reading: Mark 19:25 Location: First Scots Presbyterian, 53 Meeting St Preacher: The Rev. Al Zadig, Jr.

Each worship experience ends with lunch. This year's theme is "Were you There," focusing on the different perspectives of those who the Bible says witnessed Jesus' crucifixion.

During a Good Friday "stations of the cross" event, a bagpiper and drummer will accompany congregants, who will carry a 12-foot wooden cross through the city. They'll pause at parks and historical sites to read scriptures, pray and reflect on Jesus' ministry.

Lent, which begins this year Feb. 26, is a six-week period of spiritual preparation leading to Easter. Many Christians abstain from certain foods, beverages and habits during the time span, and spend more time in prayer and meditation on the biblical message of Christ's atonement.

This falls in line with the idea of racial reconciliation and grace in a city whose history is not only marked with slavery and other acts of violence towards minorities, but also where African Americans expressed forgiveness after heinous crimes, said the Rev. Marshall Blalock, pastor of First Baptist.

"We could not have kept faith with our intention to lead people toward the atonement of Christ during the Lent season and not focus on the power of God's grace, as shown by the Emanuel families," he said.

Thompson was invited to join the series of services the year following the Emanuel tragedy.

For Thompson, it was another step towards conquering hate.

“The fact that Dylann (Roof)'s crime was dedicated to starting a race war because of the hate he had for black people, we thought this was a good time to change that message and get whites and blacks together," he said. "Not something just for worshiping, but so we can become familiar with each other — neighbor to neighbor.”

Since the shooting, churches across the peninsula have increased efforts to build bonds across ethnic and denominational lines.

St. Michael's started a Galatians Task Force, where congregants sought to build authentic relationships with African American worshipers. The endeavor is named after the New Testament book that states "there is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus."

As part of the ministry, Thompson and Holy Trinity were invited to St. Michael's Michaelmas, the feast day of the biblical archangel, for Thompson to preach about the evils of racism.

However, despite being centered around difficult conversations, these collaborations aren't somber.

The annual Lenten worship services offer pastors a moment to share laughs among fellow clergymen, said the Rev. Al Zadig, Jr., who leads St. Michael's.

Oftentimes, full-time ministers are tied up between individual church and family responsibilities, with little time for anything else, he said.

“This is a prescribed time we know we’re going to see each other," he said.