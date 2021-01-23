Charleston Jewish community's role in Civil War topic of upcoming event

Soon after the Confederacy was founded in 1861, the initial proposed design for the Confederate flag featured an upright cross, a fixture in Christianity, according to historian John Coski.

But that design changed when Charles Moise, a "southerner of Jewish persuasion," wrote the South Carolina delegation asking "the symbol of a particular religion" not be made the symbol of the nation, Coski writes in his 2005 book, "The Confederate Battle Flag: America's Most Embattled Emblem."

The flag was modified to instead feature a diagonal cross that avoided religious objection because it didn't stand out "so conspicuously as if the cross had been placed upright."

This is a little-known fact about Jews' role in the Civil War, said Professor Jonathan D. Sarna, director of the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University in Massachusetts. Sarna, who will be one of the experts participating in the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina's upcoming event on Jews and the Civil War, hopes to shed further light on the Jewish community's role in the conflict.

“It’s interesting that a community who didn’t think two minutes about the sensitivity of African Americans did concern itself with the sensitivity of Jews," Sarna said.

The historical society's event will touch on various aspects of Judaism and America's bloodiest war, including Jews who lived in the North and South during that time, fought on both sides of the war and owned enslaved people.

The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, will be moderated by Robert Rosen, past president of the society and author of "The Jewish Confederates," and U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel.

Much of the time will be dedicated to Sarna answering questions about the Jewish ties to the historic war.

Rosen said there's high interest in the topic because it speaks to today's issues involving race and social justice. People from all over the country have signed up to attend the virtual program.

Many people have already submitted questions for the online event, which is part of the society's online Sunday Conversations series.

People can register online at jhssc.org/events/upcoming.

"We've been getting a good reaction," Rosen said. "This looks like it's going to be the biggest event we’re going to host."

While the war divided the nation, it also divided Jewish communities. There were Jewish family members who fought on opposing sides of the war, Sarna said.

Of the roughly 150,000 Jews in the U.S. at the time, most lived in North. Still, there were prominent Jews that played important roles in the Confederacy.

Judah Benjamin, for example, served as Secretary of State of the Confederacy.

Many Jews also owned enslaved people, Sarna said.

"Jews followed their neighbors," he said. "Sometimes following your neighbors can get you into moral trouble."

There was a real sense that the war would be brought to Charleston, Sarna said.

A Charleston synagogue moved its records to Columbia, which ended up being a mistake as the Union army ransacked the city, the professor said.

Reflecting on the relevance of the war on today's Jewish communities, Sarna said he is glad to see renewed interest in the Civil War against a background of newer attitudes and questions about the Jewish community's role in the conflict.