Charleston Jewish community to deliver goodies to first responders on Christmas Day

The mission of the Charleston Jewish community remains the same, though its tactics will be a bit different during this holiday season's food distribution.

Now in its sixth year, the Charleston Jewish Federation's First Responders Project signs up dozens of volunteers who bring food to Charleston area fire departments and police stations throughout the Lowcountry on Christmas Day.

Normally, volunteers bring home-baked goods and cooked meals. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are getting creative and will be getting store-bought foods, and restaurant and Uber Eats gift cards for local first responders. Volunteers will wear masks and be socially distant when they deliver goodies on Christmas Day, but the goal is the same.

"The Jewish Community is always looking for something to do on Christmas Day," said Sara Tick, director of Charleston Jewish Family Services. "We acknowledge our police and firefighters are doing a service. We just want to show them we’re grateful for them."

The initiative started in 2015 with families reaching out to roughly 20 stations. That has grown to about 50 stations across the region where about 75 people hand out food — hot meals, sandwiches, pizzas and baked treats.

Lori Stiefel, who helped launch the program several years ago, usually visits Charleston Fire Department Station 10 in West Ashley with family. Last year, they gave the firefighters a batch of homemade vegan cookies. Her three children usually get a tour of the facility and spend time on the trucks.

This year, the family will likely deliver food bought from the store and won't let the kids tour the fire vehicles, but they still want to let the public servants know how much they're appreciated.

“We can still do good deeds even when things are hard," Stiefel said.

The federation has said the effort aligns with the Jewish moral imperative "tikkun olam," which is Hebrew for repairing the world. It's often implied social action and the pursuit of social justice.

On a lighter note, the food deliveries have a been way for Jews to keep busy on a major Christian holiday when many offices and businesses are closed.

"There's always this joke you’ll see Jews eating Chinese food or at the movie theater (on Christmas)," Tick said.

The act of charity seems more important in light of the deadly coronavirus that's claimed more than a million lives across the globe and thousands in South Carolina.

Irene Gilbert recognizes that, in addition to fighting fires, many firefighters often interact with people who might have the virus.

"They put themselves in harm's way every day," she said.

She volunteered for the responders project for the first time last year when her family delivered brownies and Linzer tortes to Station 12 in West Ashley.

They'll probably make the tortes again this year, in addition to casseroles.