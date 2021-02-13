Charleston Jazz up and running in various ways this spring

Charleston Jazz announced its plan for a dynamic Season 13. Availing of both outdoor and indoor venues, as well as online platforms, the organization will offer local jazz enthusiasts a host of ways to enjoy new concerts with Charleston Jazz Orchestra.

The coming season will feature a lineup including a musical timeline of the big band, an exploration of jazz around the world, a jazz twist on symphonic classics and the Charleston Jazz traditional Holiday Swing. All shows will be performed at Charleston Music Hall and will also be available as virtual performances. Three spring performances will also be performed outdoors at Firefly Distillery.

"We are excited to be back at Firefly Distillery for the spring," said Tatjana Beylotte, executive director of Charleston Jazz. "Whether you prefer to enjoy the Charleston Jazz Orchestra outdoors at Firefly, indoors at the Charleston Music Hall, or virtually, we are looking forward to sharing our new programs with you starting with Big Band Legacy in March."

The 2021 "Live at Firefly Spring Series" continues a partnership that began in 2020, when Charleston Jazz was looking for a place to present socially distanced performances after its standard venue, Charleston Music Hall, temporarily closed its doors in response to the pandemic.

When the partnership with Firefly began last year, it was a welcome turn of events as the organization regrouped from pandemic shifts. Now, the musicians are primed for a robust new season spanning venues and platforms.

The spring outdoor lineup at Firefly includes "Big Band Legacy — Evolution of the Jazz Orchestra" on March 26, "World of Jazz — A Global Experience" on April 16 and "Symphonic Swing — Jazz Meets the Classics" on May 21.

Located near Park Circle in North Charleston, Firefly Distillery features picturesque large grounds surrounded by trees, offering ample outdoor space for audiences to enjoy performances in a safe environment.

Guests are required to bring their own chairs. Seating will be spaced out between guests and masks are required to be worn at all times. Free parking is available on site. For the safety of the musicians, the concerts will be performed by half the musicians in the Charleston Jazz Orchestra.

Under the direction of Robert Lewis, Charleston Jazz's nonprofit Charleston Jazz Orchestra has performed for audiences in the Lowcountry for over 12 years, with a mission to grow a local and global community for jazz through performance, education and outreach while celebrating and preserving Charleston’s rich history in jazz.

A limited number of tickets are available at www.charlestonjazz.com or by calling the box office at 843-641-0011.