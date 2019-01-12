The Charleston Jazz Festival is a four-day undertaking that mixes local practitioners and international stars. The fifth iteration of the festival, which runs Jan. 24-27, kicks off with Latin Grammy winner Nestor Torres, a flute player from Puerto Rico. Torres takes the stage at the Charleston Music Hall for an 8 p.m. concert on Jan. 24.
That should get things off to a good start.
Day Two, Jan. 25, turns the spotlight onto local players. Four sets are scheduled at Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. First up at 6 p.m. is clarinetist Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz, followed by the Robert Lewis Quartet at 7:30 p.m. playing music of Michael Brecker, singers Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore at 9 p.m. performing a mix of crooner and contemporary tunes, and the Simon Harding Sextet at 10:30 p.m. playing hard bop.
Day Three, Jan. 26, could prove to be one of those rare hard-to-forget shows. It features the local band Ranky Tanky, whose Gullah-inspired folk-jazz has been garnering lots of international attention and whose debut record went to No. 1 on the Billboard jazz chart, joined by vocal innovator Bobby McFerrin.
The concert is 8 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.
The final day of the festival, Jan. 27, loads the stage with young players — the Charleston Jazz High School All Stars, the School of the Arts Jazz Band and others — for an afternoon of vigorous music-making. The Family Jazz Day concert is 3-6 p.m. at the Sottile Theatre.
For more information and tickets, go to charlestonjazz.com, or call 843-641-0011.