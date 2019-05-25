Reflecting on one of the South's most noted examples of Colonial life, Charleston-based interior designer Matthew Monroe Bees outfitted a room inside a New York home.
Bees, who moved to Charleston a decade ago, was recently selected to participate in the 47th annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House in New York. It was the right time to highlight Drayton Hall and Charleston's aesthetic that is often underappreciated, he said.
"I truly wanted to introduce the world to Charleston," Bees said. "We really have a very collected aesthetic in Charleston. It is a unique design that I sometimes feel doesn’t get the national recognition that it should."
Bees was one of 23 designers selected to participate in the event that features some of the nation's top interior designers and architects who, in a seven-week period, transform assigned spaces inside a luxury Manhattan home into exhibits of extravagant furnishings and art.
The event, which runs May 2-31, serves as the premier fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club in New York.
Bees, 36, grew up in Alabama where his grandmother owned a chicken farm and wore her pearls while bush-hogging or feeding her cows. Her homemaking skills influenced his career in interior design.
Bees studied art history as an undergraduate and had plans to attend law school before he told his family that law and politics were not his calling.
"I had a real coming-to-Jesus talk with my parents," he said. "My mother will tell you she has lost many nights sleep over my chosen career path."
The full-time interior designer has had projects displayed in national publications. His online portfolio includes photos of rooms with Southern-based decor to include pine dining tables, hunting game trophies and printed textiles.
At the New York show house, he outfitted a 14-by-19-foot room with the Lowcountry in mind.
Many of Charleston's first planters were from the West Indies, and while the room's King William IV sofa is English, Bees said it invokes a Caribbean feel. The walls are a Drayton Hall green, pointing to the 18th-century plantation that sits on the Ashley River. The textiles and porcelains reflect the furnishings sent to the Americas by men who went on Grand Tours in Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Bees wanted to mix the old with the new, so the room includes a modern painting and 1960s steel desk. These juxtapositions are representative of Charleston today, Bees said.
"Think about how The Dewberry, in all its modern glory, sits next to Second Presbyterian Church," he said. "All of these ideas came to mind."
The event's designers come from across the globe and they outfit spaces in the 23-room Manhattan building using several themes. Event organizers were impressed with the way Bees layered the room's furniture, color and texture.
“It's one of the most powerful rooms in the house," said Nazira Handal, director of special events for Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club.
Bates solicited the help of Charleston-area art enthusiasts, as well.
Students from the American College of the Building Arts and William Bates, who founded the college's Drawing and Design Department, created a simplified version of Drayton Hall's Victorian medallion, which includes shapes of tobacco leaves, stars and a sunflower.
Bates and a graduate student recently flew to New York to install the piece on the room's ceiling.
The Kips Bay show house is the gold standard for decorative design show houses, Bates said, and it gives designers an opportunity to increase their clientele. This year's event is anticipated to draw 15,000 guests. The event provided the Charleston school a chance to display student work on a large scale.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Bates said.
Bees said he's gotten compliments from guests and individuals within the design community. The best part of the showcase has been educating people about Charleston, he said.
"They walk in and see a pretty room. But after a few minutes with me, they’re asking, 'When is the best time to visit Charleston,'" he said. "That is a reward in itself."