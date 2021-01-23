Charleston interfaith group to discuss COVID-19 related challenges

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged faith communities spiritually and physically. Parishioners are grappling with maintaining beliefs during a difficult time when many cannot physically assemble for worship.
On Sunday, various faith groups will come together virtually to discuss some of those challenges.
The Charleston Interreligious Council is inviting community members to a free virtual panel where spiritual leaders from different faith traditions will talk about limitations and adaptations brought on faith communities by the coronavirus.
"New Rituals for Communities of Faith: Adaptations and Limitations in the Age of COVID" will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. People can register at bit.ly/FoodandFaithV
The event will feature Imam Shamudeen, former Imam of the Central Mosque of Charleston; Rabbi Evan Ravski of Synagogue Emanu-El; and the Rev. Cecelia Armstrong of St. James Presbyterian Church.
Ravski and Armstrong are doing ministry in the Lowcountry, both working across religious and denominational lines to foster relationships in the region.
Shamudeen, who teaches Arabic and Islamic Studies in Thailand, is still seeking opportunities to connect with other religious organizations.
The program will include moderated breakout sessions in which participants will discuss faith in light of the pandemic. The event is co-sponsored by the College of Charleston Jewish Studies Department and the Religious Studies Department.
The Charleston Interreligious Council includes seven different faiths. The organization aims to build bridges of understanding to promote sensitivity, tolerance, respect and fellowship among religious groups in Charleston.
At the start of the year, it partnered with the city of Charleston to launch Interfaith Harmony Month, which included a series of virtual events that focused on interfaith diversity.