During an annual physical exam, a doctor notices a suspicious mole on a patient’s back. The doctor then suggests that the mole be removed and leads the patient to an area in the hospital where that can be done efficiently.
Under this scenario, the patient would receive a bill for the mole removal, but Dr. Terrence Steyer, the chair of family medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, explained the patient shouldn’t be surprised if the bill for that annual physical comes out higher, too.
“There would be a separate charge for that because it’s separate from the preventive service exam,” he said.
For most people, going in for an annual physical or a preventive service exam at the beginning of the year is a relatively simple and brief process. The doctor runs through a checklist of items to inspect with the patient and the patient leaves. Often, the cost of that exam is fully covered by a patient's insurance policy.
But some patients might be confused when they see additional charges separate from the actual physical exam. Those additional charges fall into a spectrum of what is often referred to as “split billing.”
The practice isn't new, but many patients may not understand what it means. Roper St. Francis recently sent a letter to patients disclosing that they should expect to see additional charges when addressing pre-existing conditions during an annual physical, even if the physician is the one to bring up those issues up.
When asked to comment on the practice, a spokesman for Roper St. Francis declined to provide an expert to answer questions.
A report published by the AAPC, a national health care organization formerly known as the "American Academy of Professional Coders," said “an example of so-called ‘split billing’ is when the provider performs a physical exam and also discusses the patient’s chronic pre-existing conditions, linking the chronic diagnosis codes to the office visit and the reason for the visit.”
The practice allows doctors and medical offices to bill additional fees when health concerns are discussed during a routine preventive exam.
Patti Embry-Tautenhan, a spokeswoman for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the largest private health insurance company in the state, acknowledged that split billing can be confusing for patients.
"The health care system in general is complicated. Split billing illustrates that complexity," she said in a prepared statement. "Our goal is to ensure members have access to the care their health insurance benefits offer. Having a standard coding system allows for specificity in provider billing. Split billing creates confusion when members have planned to address multiple health issues at one preventive service appointment. Effective communication is fundamental to diffusing frustration."
Dr. Tara Vandegrift, a Daniel Island physician with Palmetto Primary Care Physicians, said if a patient has extensive health concerns they need addressed, it might be better to separate that visit from a physical, which are mainly designed to provide an opportunity for patients to meet with physicians to get an understanding of their health needs and to provide preventive recommendations.
"Ideally, it would be better to do them separately," she said.
Additionally, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has 99 total recommendations separated by age group for doctors to consider when examining a patient for a wellness visit.
Steyer, with MUSC, said, “so they’re trying to fit all that into your 15-to-20 minute office visit.”
Dr. David Albenberg of Access Healthcare, a downtown Charleston family doctor, does not process health insurance and instead charges his patients flat monthly fees. He said it allows him to focus on helping patients, instead of maximizing medical billing for each visit.
“When I’m in the exam room with a patient, I’m just trying to do what’s right,” he said.
For doctors at more traditional medical practices, when patients come in, Steyer said, there is an increased pressure to maximize billing by separating physical exams from what would be called a diagnostic exam or monitoring an existing health concern.
And with more insurers covering and requiring annual physicals, he advised that it may be helpful for patients to save conversations for pre-existing health concerns for those diagnostic exams.
"The one thing to remember is that it’s not necessarily what the physician wants to do," Steyer said. “These are the rules insurance companies have established and we’re just following those rules.”