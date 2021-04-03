Charleston Horticultural Society hosts Spirit of Plantasia festival throughout April

The Charleston Horticultural Society is celebrating its annual plant and garden festival this month.

Through April 20, the group is holding events and selling plants online as part of the Spirit of Plantasia festival.

The plant sale will feature "popular and hard-to-find plants and flowers" that are meant to thrive in the Lowcountry, the group said in a news release.

The festival will also feature a series of events themed around plants and gardens. Participants will be able to tour the private gardens of four Sullivan's Island and Mount Pleasant homes.

The tour is limited to four groups of 25 people, who will be able to ask questions of homeowners and garden docents. There will be surprises throughout the tour, including live painting from Charleston artists, according to the release.

On April 11, the Horticultural Society will host a tropical luau and plant sale party at a private Johns Island home along the banks of Church Creek.

Attendees will be able to tour the home's tropical garden and have the opportunity to buy rare tropical plants.

The festival will also feature an April 15 vegetable gardening event at Tradesman Brewing Co. Participants will be able to learn about vegetable gardening while tasting the brewery's selection of beers, the group said.

The festival will feature a number of other events throughout the month, including volunteer days at Romney Urban Garden and the Real Yard Sale on April 25.

All events will be limited in capacity and participants will be required to wear masks, according to the release. To see a full list of festival events through April or purchase plants as part of the online sale, go tot chashortsoc.org.