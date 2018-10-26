Skeletal figures with evil-grinning pumpkin heads, life-size witches, smokey graveyards and haunting music are all part of the stunning Halloween production Danielle and Scott Whitson put on in their front yard every year.
The James Island family is now known among neighbors in the Harborview area for their annual display on Whispering Marsh Drive.
"We're known as the Halloween house in the neighborhood, for sure," Danielle said. "We enjoy watching our neighbors and their children get a kick out of it."
Many neighborhoods in the Charleston area seem to have at least one such house, where the truly dedicated families spend days setting up funky, spooky and downright frightening scenes to greet trick-or-treaters and their parents on Halloween night.
Danielle's husband, a builder by trade, makes the most of the big props such as the pumpkin-head figures and the witches. But it's become sort of a family endeavor, too. Danielle and her 10-year-old daughter built a coffin for the graveyard scene.
They also have a scene of dead pirates arranged around a treasure chest, a recent addition to the collection. In all, Danielle said the production involves hundreds of items and countless candles and LED lights.
"I can't tell you how many fuses we've blown," she said with a laugh. "It's fun. We love it."
April and Paul Banker also have gained a reputation for their over-the-top Halloween decor in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood on the Upper Peninsula.
"We get scarier and scarier every year," April said.
Their front yard at the corner of North Enston Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street is converted into a smokey graveyard with rag doll ghouls hanging from tree limbs and creepy-looking dolls lurking in unexpected corners. They add laser lights and Tiki torches to enhance the eerie mood.
With help from their four teenage kids, it takes about three days to set up.
"It is worth it," April said. "It’s gotten bigger and bigger, and now basically we can’t stop because our kids and their friends demand it."
In Bolton's Landing in outer West Ashley, Aimee Britt Peterson won the neighborhood's yard of the month award for her "Wizard of Oz"-themed display.
"This is the first time I've gone this big," she said.
In the front yard, the real estate agent transformed an old wooden playhouse into Dorothy's iconic cottage, with ruby red slippers jutting out from underneath it and a yellow brick road stretching out in front of the doorway.
Playing up her profession, Peterson staked a for-sale sign next to it, with some upfront disclosures listed: "Home can be easily moved with a tornado" and "Home has a witch in the crawl space."
Flying monkeys and a wicked witch hang from Peterson's second-story porch.
Her two sons, ages 6 and 8, just saw her favorite childhood movie for the first time recently, so putting up the Halloween decorations to go along with the theme was exciting for the whole family, she said.
"They've gotten really into it, so it was really great to share that with them," she said.
Many more homes throughout the area will likely be transformed into haunted houses ahead of the spooky holiday this week. Whether trick-or-treating or not, it's always worth a stroll around the block to see just how creative your neighbors can get.