As the stigma surrounding mental health slowly fades, mental disorders are beginning to be recognized as greater public health concerns.

The most recent to take center stage is anxiety.

“It’s one of our most common aspects to treat," said Abigail McClam, founder and director of the Lotus Healing Center.

In December, the federal Health Resources and Services Administration updated its Women's Preventative Service Guidelines to include a recommended screening for anxiety in women. This means that attempts at diagnosing anxiety will become a part of clinical recommendations like screenings for breast cancer and cervical cancer.

McClam, who manages anxiety herself and caters a lot of her work to women, said she sees this as more health professionals acknowledging the relationship between a person's emotional well-being and their physical well-being. So there likely will be a greater need for people to have a variety of treatment options for conditions such as anxiety, she said.

For some, medication and therapy might be enough. For others, they may have to invest in other recommended activities such as meditation or natural therapies.

And other experts agree.

“I think it’s starting to show how important mental health is to the health of our overall population," said Dr. Kenneth Perry, assistant medical director for the emergency department at Trident Medical Center.

It's also something that more commonly affects women. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, women are more than twice as likely as men to have an anxiety disorder in their lifetime.

'Not our best selves'

The National Institute of Mental Health defines a person with generalized anxiety disorder as someone who displays excessive worry and anxiety most days for as least six months. Symptoms can include muscle tension, problems concentrating, restlessness and difficulty controlling feelings of worry.

Anne Frazier, a licensed professional counselor based in Charleston, said it's very common for her to work with patients with anxiety, especially women. She said oftentimes anxiety and depression even go along together with the people she works with.

“So, yes, I do see it a good bit, in women of all ages," she said.

One reason she is excited to hear about the addition of an anxiety screening for women is because of the many women she knows it affects. If left unchecked, she said, anxiety can become physically harmful as anxious thoughts slowly become a person's norm.

"When we’re anxious, we’re not our best selves," she said.

According to Harvard Women's Health Watch, anxiety disorders have been linked to the development of heart disease. They also go unidentified as a source for other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and substance abuse.

That's why Frazier believes it's important for people to pick up on the fact that they may have anxiety. So she tries to work with clients on being able to recognize the thoughts and activities that trigger anxious thoughts.

That's where therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy come into play, she said. With this, she is able to work with patients to change some of the habits that lead to anxiety.

For example, she has found that with young women, there is a lot of pressure to have it all together. "To do it all and to do it all very well," she said.

But mental health professionals like Frazier aren't the only people seeing a wave of patients with anxiety. It's also something that Perry has come across while working in an emergency department. He said he and his colleagues are likely to see both diagnosed and undiagnosed anxiety patients on a daily basis.

A lot of people will have some insight that they might have an anxiety disorder, he said, but they don't attempt to have a conversation with their primary care provider about it.

"They don't want them to think that something is wrong," Perry said.

Some will even tell him that they feel guilty for wasting the emergency department's time for trying to help them with their severe anxiety. Others, he said, will tell him and his colleagues that they just needed someone to sit with them for five minutes.

With an anxiety screening being something that is recognized enough to be a clinical recommendation, Perry believes it to be a step forward in getting people treated for it.

“I think it’s going to be a really good improvement in public health," he said.

More than one option

For some people, prescribed medications will be able to help them manage their anxiety. But while Frazier sees the benefits of medication, she wants people to understand it is one tool in a toolbox of treatment options.

It's also not something that will work for everyone.

“There is no one-size-fits-all for the treatment for anxiety," she said. “Everybody is unique. ... Anxiety has many causes.”

After having hip surgeries when she was younger, McClam said she dealt with a lot of chronic pain. For her, that pain also fed into the emergence of her own battle with managing anxiety.

She said her anxiety was a wake-up call to pay more attention to her body's needs. This was one of the things that led her to the work she does now with the Lotus Healing Center.

One of the best ways she has found to help with tackling anxiety outside of, or in addition to, medication is doing things that benefit the whole body. At the center, they place a special emphasis on women's health.

She and her colleagues, who are all women, offer therapies such as abdominal massages that put an emphasis on breathing. Many experts have noted that meditation and breathing exercises can be beneficial for managing anxiety. A service such as cupping can help ease pain and muscle tension that are often side effects of anxiety, McClam said. The technique involves placing special cups on the skin that provide suction, helping to improve blood flow and promote relaxation.

She and her colleagues also offer herbal consultations to help with brewing teas that combat stress. Her hope is that the introduction of the screening will get more women to understand the value of building that relationship between emotional and physical health and consider different treatment options.

“It's important that women have access to multiple modalities to see what works best for them," she said.