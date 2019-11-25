While fasting has traditionally been associated with spiritual practice, in recent years, it has become a growing diet trend.

“There’s a lot of people who come in with questions about intermittent fasting," said Tonya Turner, the associate director of clinical services for the Medical University of South Carolina's Weight Management Center.

With the holiday season in full effect, many residents who are trying to manage their weight are likely looking for ways to get through the abundance of food being offered. While calorie counting has been a trend for years, intermittent fasting offers another alternative.

Intermittent fasting is defined as a process where people alternate between periods of eating and periods of fasting. For example, a person may limit all of their eating for a day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Or for two to three days out of a week, they limit the amount of calories they consume and go back to their normal eating habits for the rest of the week.

"Fasting has been around for a long time," said Dr. John Cleek, the medical director for the obesity and medicine service line at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. "It's safe."

In a 2017 study by the American Medical Association, researchers found that a group that went through fasting saw nearly the same percentage of weight loss as a group that went through a daily calorie restriction diet.

Jeannie Boyer, a registered dietitian with the East Cooper Medical Center, said that there is no magic to fasting. She said that people have argued that fasting reduces the risk of diabetes and lowers blood pressure. But these are the same results people often see with weight loss, in general. It's basically another diet option.

“I feel like it’s another trend," she said.

Local experts said that one of the main differences between a daily calorie restriction diet and intermittent fasting is that some people have an easier time doing one over the other.

“There’s no one diet or one type of diet that fits everyone’s needs," Turner said.

With fasting, she said it's often a little easier for people. They don't have to do things like count the number of micronutrients they consume. It's pretty simple. People are just shortening the window of time they are eating food.

We've been told salt and sugar are bad for us. But are they? Charleston experts weigh in. Part of the reason sugar has been examined with more intensity in recent years is because of its relationship with obesity, which is associated with health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

For a lot of people it's also not even so much about weight loss, Turner said. Many people are just looking to alter unhealthy eating habits like late night snacking. So doing a form of fasting where all eating is cut off at 4 p.m. could help break that habit.

And she emphasizes that late at night is usually when people do their least nutritious eating.

“Some people are really finding it to be helpful," she said.

Intermittent fasting is also adjustable, meaning there isn't necessarily one way to do it. But Cleek said one thing people should consider when thinking about fasting is what they can do long-term.

If it's too restrictive and unrealistic for someone, then it winds up being short-term. He compares it to the popular Keto diet, a high fat and low carbohydrate program.

"How many people are going to stay on Keto for the next five years?" he said.

Experts generally agree that fasting is safe, but people still need to make sure that they are eating proper meals during the periods they allow themselves to eat.

If the fasting is too restrictive, there are a number of risks that can happen outside of just falling off the diet routine. Experts say if people are not eating properly in the time periods when they are not fasting, they can put unwanted stress on their kidneys and livers.

They also increase their risk of dehydration and heart rhythm changes. Cleek said that the people who had a sudden death experience while on the low carbohydrate Atkins diet did so because they had low potassium.

"And you can see that with prolonged fasting as well," Cleek said.

Some people might not immediately realize they are overdoing the fasting and feel fine. But Boyer said that problems with concentration are also a sign a person is overdoing it.

As far as recommendations, Cleek recommends the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet. This is where for two days out of the week a person limits their calorie intake to 500 calories.

Though it's not necessarily intermittent fasting, MUSC has also been running its HealthFast program for a number of years. This is a closely monitored 30-week program where a patient goes from an 800 calorie diet in the first 12 weeks to a 1,000 calorie diet for the last 18 weeks.

Boyer said that the best thing to do is to consult with a physician or dietitian when considering intermittent fasting. That way people are able to come up with a plan that is realistic for them.

She explained that it's not uncommon for people to take up something like fasting and reward themselves by overeating unhealthy foods on days when they are not fasting.

"You have to know yourself," she said.