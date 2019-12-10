Studies have shown that the United States is the 12th-richest country in the world, with the highest amount of spending on health care than anywhere else.

But the U.S. also currently has a lower life expectancy than France, the 25th-richest country. And in the last three years of available data, life expectancy in the U.S. has been on the decline.

"We have a problem," said Dr. Karen Gersch, a cardiothoracic surgeon at the Trident Medical Center.

In the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent publishing of mortality data in America, researchers reported that life expectancy in the U.S. had dropped to 78.6 years in 2017. Back in 2014, the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.9 years.

Between 2014 and 2017, the CDC reported a 0.1 percent decline in life expectancy each year.

While 0.1 percent may not seem like a big drop, experts explain that it doesn't mean 78-year-olds are simply living 0.1 percent shorter lives. They believe the decline trend is a clear red flag of a deeper conversation and issue.

“What it really highlights is the need to be proactive," said Dr. Chris McLain, interim chief physician officer with Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

Researchers with the Center on Society and Health at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine published a study this year noting that the decrease in life expectancy has to do with the increase in the mortality rate of mid-life adults, or people between the ages of 25 and 64.

From 2010 to 2017, researchers found that the mid-life mortality rate increased from a little less than 330 deaths per 100,000 people to nearly 350 deaths.

The cause of that rate increase has been largely associated with an increase of deaths from alcohol abuse, drug overdose, suicide and organ tissue diseases, such as heart disease. In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported in 2016 that suicide, kidney disease, diabetes and heart disease all fell into the top 10 leading causes of death for all ages.

Statistically, Gersch said she knows most people with heart disease and heart attacks are likely in their 60s and 70s. But throughout the 12 years she has been a surgeon, she said she and her colleagues are routinely seeing more patients as young as 45 coming in with heart problems.

"And they're more ill," she said.

Medicaid expansion

A report from Harvard Medical School found that 4 to 10 percent of all heart attacks occur before the age of 45. So hearing that conditions like heart disease are playing a role in mid-life mortality doesn't surprise Gersch. The study published by the Center on Society and Health also touches on people's inability to cover the cost of preventative health care as feeding these mortality causes.

It's a problem that Gersch believes has been around for a long time.

"This is not something that happened in the last 3 years," she said.

Between the 1980s and now, she noted that there there has been growth in the working poor demographic for mid-life adults.

These are people, she said, who often make too much to qualify for Medicaid, are too young to qualify for Medicare and make too little to cover medical costs and insurance themselves. They are often also the young 45-year-old patients who reach out to her when their health has gotten noticeably worse, she said.

If they could afford routine care and receive more health education, those poor health outcomes are usually preventable. But because of these issues, Gersch said health care has become more of just a political topic with few actions being taken.

South Carolina is one of 14 states that has declined expanding Medicaid to more low-income adults under the Affordable Care Act. But a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research has found that Medicaid expansion has saved the lives of more than 19,000 adults in other states by preventing premature deaths.

Alcohol dependence

CDC data shows there has been a steady increase in the mortality of black men between 2014 and 2017. Black men have consistently had the highest mortality rate. Gersch and McLain agree that any gap like this that has been a trend for this long should highlight that there is even more of a barrier to health care for that demographic.

"We need better access to care ... it has to change," Gersch said.

This increase in the working-poor demographic has also typically led to more unhealthy habits surrounding drug and alcohol use. While overdoses as a result of the opioid crisis having gotten a lot of attention, excessive alcohol use is sometimes overlooked.

Dr. Sarah Book, who works with the drug and alcohol programs at the Medical University of South Carolina, said that with alcohol use, there are likely more people drinking for coping reasons related to mental health and not necessarily for casual celebratory reasons.

And research has shown that people who drink to cope tend to consume more alcohol than when it's used casually for celebratory reasons, she said.

“And alcohol is also a deadly drug, especially when its used in the context of coping," she said.

This, suicide and drug abuse all tie into the need for more investment in mental health. But these also are issues patients can discuss with their primary care physician, McLain said. A common misconception he said people have about primary care physicians is that they can't address or flag mental health concerns.

Most primary care physicians have screenings to address concerns with depression and anxiety. People just have to connect with a physician. This is especially important for mid-life adults who typically haven't had a relationship with a physician since they stop going to a pediatrician.

“I think the recent statistics just highlight the need for that," he said.

Most experts agree that greater access and support likely would be a good first step in addressing life expectancy concerns. In South Carolina, Gersch thinks health providers in the state should come together more to help the working poor, racial minorities and people in rural communities.

"We all should work in unity," she said. "We got to reach them."