More and more children are finding themselves in need of glasses and other vision treatments in recent years. And experts believe that number will continue to grow drastically.

According to a national survey by the American Optometric Association, many Americans don't realize that nearsightedness, or myopia, has steadily been on the rise for the last couple of decades. In fact, over half of Americans are unaware that it's becoming a common thing.

"It is truly an epidemic," said Dr. Mae Millicent W. Peterseim, a pediatric ophthalmologist with the Medical University of South Carolina.

Myopia is an eye condition where objects that are far away appear blurry and objects that are closer appear more clearly.

Since the 1970s the number of Americans with myopia has grown by 25 percent, according to the AOA. And today, one in four parents has a child living with myopia, with 75 percent of all children being diagnosed with the condition between ages 3 and 12.

In a recent study by the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, more than 60,000 pediatric patients were surveyed. A little over 41 percent had myopia. Those same researchers also noted that by 2060, visual impairment among preschool-aged children will increase by more than 25 percent.

"I don't find it surprising," said Dr. Jennifer Lesslie, a North Charleston-based optometrist, of the rising myopia rates.

"It's not just all screen time."

If cases of myopia are left untreated, it can lead to cataracts, glaucoma and in rare cases, even blindness.

In their national survey, the AOA found that one in three Americans also don't know of any methods to manage myopia. And while the condition is genetic, experts note there are actually things that could be considered to help push back the emergence of the condition.

One small thing that many experts agree can help with alleviating some of the risk is outdoor playtime.

In the Southern California Permanente Group's study, they found that pediatric patients with at least 60 minutes of daily exercise had lower rates of myopia. However, those same researchers note that there has not been enough evidence and studies to argue for a direct relationship between exercise and myopia.

What they theorize is that pediatric patients who did get 60 minutes of daily exercise likely spent more time outdoors. And there have been more studies linking sunlight exposure to lower rates of myopia.

In a 2014 study out of Queensland, Australia, researchers discovered that children with myopia had lower daily light exposure.

And a 2018 study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology highlights that rapid myopia progression was more than 50 percent lower among individuals who received light intervention treatment.

“So I always tell parents to send their children out to go outside and play," Peterseim said. “We know it helps to reduce myopia progression.”

In addition to outdoor time being vital, parents also should be mindful of how long their children are intensely and closely focusing on one object, Peterseim said. Routine close focusing without breaks can potentially have an impact on the shape the eye.

“Your eyes grow longer so that it sees up close easier," she said.

Give eyes a break

A 2002 study out of Ohio State University also found that children with myopia spent significantly more time studying and reading. This is why Peterseim and others advise taking breaks during periods of close focusing.

One way to help with this, they said, is to go by the 20-20-20 rule during those focusing periods. This means for every 20 minutes during that period, take a break and look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

This same advice can also be used with screen time. Heavy screen time on touch pads and devices can lead to other vision problems, Lesslie said. But myopia isn't really one of them. She and others argue that it is likely the lack of sunlight exposure and the close focusing that the screen time encourages that fuels the myopia progression.

"Try to give your eyes that break," Lesslie said. "Especially at a younger age."

Lastly, routine vision checks and screenings are important, as they can alert parents to any early issues.

For kids who have parents with myopia, Dr. Hugh Wright, an ophthalmologist with the Eye Center of Charleston, said there is a certain inevitability that they likely will develop myopia at some point in their lives.

“At least kind of be aware that you might want to have your child screened at a earlier age," he said.

The AOA recommends that a child should have their first vision screening at 6 months of age. Then, an eye exam once between the ages of 3 and 5. After the age of 6, they recommend annual screenings.

Wright said most public schools do vision checks with students every year, but if they don't, it's important for parents to connect with a professional to get those done.

As far as treatments for pediatric patients who already have myopia, experts said that a lot of research is still being done. And while America is seeing rising rates, Wright and other experts said that the rates aren't nearly as high as what has been seen in Asia, where some countries have myopia rates as high as 90 percent.

Peterseim said that MUSC's Storm Eye Institute expects to be in clinical trial soon working with a low dose of atropine eye drops, which have been used to slow the progression of myopia.