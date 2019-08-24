Whether you've lived in Charleston for years or you're a first-time visitor, the majestic beauty of historic structures is a force to be reckoned with.
As someone who's coming up on five years in the Holy City, it's sometimes easy to keep my head down and forget to appreciate what surrounds me. But when I remember to look around and notice the details, it's always the doors that draw me in first. These buildings have endless stories to tell us, and their doors invite us in to stay and listen for awhile.
Our readers seem to be equally enchanted by Charleston's gorgeous doors.