Charleston church's Day of Healing Prayer aims to mend generational pains

Editor's note: This March 21 event has been postponed.

When the Rev. Richard Grimball prepared last year to hike the highest mountain in Africa, he solicited prayers from a local congregation.

Grimball had been experiencing severe pain in his left foot, lower back and left shoulder, and he worried what would happen if his back went out while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

The minister believes the prayers from those at St. Michael's Church resulted in his being able to successfully scale the summit in September without any symptoms.

"You can’t put a box around God," he said. "The miracles he worked in the Gospels are still happening today.”

In addition to opening its doors to those seeking relief from physical ailments, St. Michael's will offer prayer for those in need of emotional relief. The church's 58th Day of Healing Prayer will focus on offering healing from family-related issues.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, guests are invited to the downtown church, where attendants can have confidential prayer time with ministers and hear teachings on areas of Christian healing. A $30 fee covers registration and food.

Cheryl Williams, prayer minister at Florida-based Christian Healing Ministries, will be the keynote speaker for the theme “Healing Your Family: One Generation at a Time.”

Persons can register by emailing heal@stmichaelschurch.net or by visiting stmichaelschurch.net/dohp.

The Eucharist will be offered for "generational healing." Participants will be invited to write prayer requests on pieces of paper, which will be burned in the church yard, imitating Old Testament practices when sacrifices were given as a "pleasing aroma to God."

"Hopefully that gives them a sense of freedom," Grimball said.

“We really wanted to reach out to families and offer a model of what it looks like to open up in a sacred and safe place and just talk about … things they are experiencing from their families.”

The Rev. Al Zadig, rector at St. Michael's, said dysfunctions caused by "generational sins," such as divorce, infidelity and addiction, have torn apart families.

He added that internal troubles, such as unforgiveness, can produce physical ailments.

"When people are forgiven, or forgive, there can be a beautiful release of physical illnesses," he said.

Williams connected asking God for forgiveness with being reconnected to one's inheritance in Jesus.

"It's our ability to receive the love of God that helps us be transformed as Christians," she said.

Zadig, who said St. Michael's has been hosting prayer events centered around healing for roughly 15 years, added he has witnessed examples of persons being made well from physical illnesses.

"We’ve seen people who’ve had migraine situations be released from migraines. We’ve seen people of blood pressure issues be healed," he said. "We’ve seen people of heart conditions experience healing. It's incredible.”

Physical and mental ailments are often connected, said licensed counselor Brian Ronnenberg, who noted that most of his patients display both psychological and bodily symptoms.

High amounts of stress, for example, can lead to high blood pressure, sleeplessness and headaches, he said.

Meditative practices, like prayer, allow a person to slow down and explore one's self, rather than ignoring one's emotions, Ronnenberg said.

“It literally gets it off of your body so you’re not storing it anymore," he said.

The event takes place during the Lent season, a six-week period of spiritual preparation for Easter.

Grimball said the healing event ties into the religious observance period when Christians should focus on inward reflection and attentiveness to the Bible.

The miracles of Jesus raise the point of the Holy One's divine power to heal, the minister said.

The focus on healing prayer also comes at a time when a deadly virus is making its way around the country.

South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida all have confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19. The potentially deadly virus has symptoms similar to the flu.

At St. Michael's, the rector has stated the church will not cancel worship services.

However, organizers of the healing prayer event will discuss possible adjustments that will help minimize risk, Zadig said.

Healing ministry often involves the human touch, including the laying on of hands and anointing persons with oil.

“We just want to make sure we’re being smart, but not guided by fear," Grimball said.