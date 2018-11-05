After being three years in remission from breast cancer, local survivor Lynn Joye is looking to kick-start a local cancer support network to add to the cancer resources in South Carolina.
The group, which will be a local chapter of a much larger organization called "CanCare," will offer cancer patients and their families with free resources and emotional support. The aim of the organization is to connect cancer patients with other patients of similar cancer diagnosis, treatment, gender and age.
At this point, while the local group is still growing, the organization will connect people over the phone for the support group since individuals can be matched nationally with people anywhere in the country. However, Joye's goal is to have enough volunteers locally to have more in-person support meetings.
To learn more about the program or to apply to be a volunteer, interested parties can visit CanCare.org. Additionally, all volunteers must complete a weekend training.
The next training will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 2-5 p.m. Nov. 11.
To attend, individuals are asked to contact lynnjoye@comcast.net.
MUSC, VA win 'Zero Harm' award
The Medical University of South Carolina and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston were recently recognized with a Zero Harm award from the South Carolina Hospital Association.
The SCHA Zero Harm program was established in 2013 with the purpose of setting a high standard to combat medical errors in South Carolina.
The award is typically given to programs that have made advancements in eliminating areas where patients could be harmed while in their care. This year, the SCHA awarded 46 facilities with more than 170 awards.
MUSC will be accepting two of those awards in recognition for their work with central line-associated bloodstream infection rates.
The VA in Charleston was recognized in several areas.
