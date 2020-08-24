Charleston area twins open lemonade stand to raise money for MUSC Children's Hospital

Twins Mary Grace and Bennett Sease were seen as miracle babies after being born 13 weeks early.

Now 7 years old, the two spent all of last week with their grandparents in Mount Pleasant raising money for the hospital that helped save their lives.

"It’s a miracle those kids are here today," said Chuck Bennett, the twins' grandfather.

What started as an attempt to occupy two small children's time has turned into a whole awareness project. During their final week of summer break, the Charleston Catholic School's Sease twins opened a lemonade stand with the goal of giving all of the proceeds to the Medical University of South Carolina's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

The two were born on Feb. 5, 2013, at MUSC. Their original due date was in May.

”To see them today, you would never know that they had such a rough start," said Mary Elizabeth Sease, the twins' mother.

Sease was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia around the time she was 26 weeks pregnant with the twins. It's a condition that is characterized by high blood pressure and issues with kidney and liver functions.

According to the March of Dimes, a national organization dedicated to protecting the health of mothers and babies, 15 percent of premature births in the U.S. are caused by the condition.

Sease gave birth to the twins a couple of days after her diagnosis. The children were immediately placed in MUSC's neonatal intensive care unit.

Mary Grace was born 1 pound, 11 ounces, and Bennett was 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Both babies were about 12 inches long.

Their grandfather said witnessing how small they were was one of the scariest things he has ever seen.

“You could put them in the palm of your hand they were so small," he said.

At the time, Mary Grace was able to breath through the help of a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine. Bennett had to be placed on a ventilator. He also needed brain surgery at 8 weeks.

He ended up spending 107 days in the hospital vs. Mary Grace's 92. Sease said separating the two was probably the hardest part of the experience.

The family lived close to MUSC so they could visit the babies every day. And there was no cutoff time for a visit. During their three months in the NICU, Sease said she had enormous faith in MUSC's medical team.

Doctors and nurses would routinely provide the family updated information and explain anything that was confusing.

“I just knew that they were going to come home," she said.

A preterm birth is a live birth that happens before 37 completed weeks gestation. Multiple births, or a birth involving more than one baby, were seven times more likely to result in a preterm in 2017 in South Carolina, according to the March of Dimes.

During the twins' NICU experience, the Sease family received a lot of support through local community organizations, churches and the March of Dimes. They were later selected as the March of Dimes Ambassador family in 2015.

Chuck Bennett said he sees what happened with his grandchildren as a miracle story. The lemonade stand was an opportunity to help emphasize to the twins and the community of just how lucky they are.

“And to pay tribute to those doctors and nurses," Bennett said.

A couple of years ago, he built the stand for all of his five grandchildren to use. Last week wasn't the first time the twins had sold lemonade, but it was the first time they did so with a clear goal, Bennett said.

Fran Bennett, the twins' grandmother, said she agreed to let them do a lemonade stand only if they donated the money. The twins settled on MUSC after growing up hearing stories about their birth.

During the twins' lemonade-selling week, they even had community members who came up to give donations without purchasing any lemonade. Their goal was to raise $100 and by Wednesday they already had $96.

“I’m sure we will do it again ... as long as they show enthusiasm for wanting to do this," Fran Bennett said.

Those interested in donating to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital Fund or even directly supporting the NICU can do so online at givenow.musckids.org.