Charleston area rabbi up for the challenge of leading new congregation amid pandemic

Being the new leader of a congregation can be a daunting task.

Throw a pandemic in the mix and the idea of trying to build a relationship with a new group of people while also finding different ways to spiritually connect looks as if it's out of reach.

But Rabbi Evan Ravski is up for the task. Of course, he didn't anticipate during rabbinical school that his first time leading a synagogue would be during a global crisis.

Ravski sees it as an opportunity to do worship differently at Synagogue Emanu-El and hopefully continue those traditions.

“The pandemic has provided us with some incredible opportunities for as many challenges it's presented us," he said.

"As rabbis, we often wish we had time to be creative. Everything we want to do is be creative with our rituals, find new creative ways of engagement with our congregation. At the same time, that new creative innovation takes time.”

Ravski, who came to Charleston over the summer to take on the role as rabbi at the conservative West Ashley temple, has embraced the task of implementing new practices to get to know congregants and worship through Jewish customs.

Before coming to the Lowcountry, the Connecticut native served as an assistant rabbi in Virginia and received his Rabbinic ordination in 2015.

He's also spent some time in Israel. After he and his wife Abby married in 2009, the couple lived in the Holy Land. They each had visited the area before growing up but decided to use their wedding gift money to fund their stay in Jerusalem for a year.

Though iconic structures and places — the Western Wall, Dead Sea, the beaches — piqued Ravski's interest as a child, he grew to admire other places.

"I love the deserts in the southern region of Israel," he said.

Ravski had a deep love of education. He taught sixth and seventh grade while in rabbinical school and also served as a curriculum coordinator for a synagogue in Connecticut.

It was then when he realized that education could also be used in the pulpit.

He eventually landed in Charleston, where he would be leading Synagogue Emanu-El — a congregation founded in 1947 that boasts about 325 families.

Members have been impressed with the work of their new rabbi.

In the fall, Ravski invited members to his home, one family at a time, for tashlich. The ceremony involves Jews symbolically casting off sins by throwing pieces of bread into a stream. Normally, the members go out to a large body of water and celebrates together.

Due to the pandemic, the rabbi opened his home for roughly four weeks where families came and sat socially distanced in his backyard for the service.

“It was an intimate way for him to get to know the families one at a time," said member Marsha Gewirtzman.

Gewirtzman acknowledges Ravski may have preferred a large social event upon his arrival so he could get to know families. He also probably wants to be present with people after the birth of a new child, or the death of a loved one, she said.

Still, Ravski has looked at the glass as half-full, not half-empty, Gewirtzman said.

"He really looked to say, 'What might be the silver lining of a different way to do things that we wouldn't have been able to do before?' " Gewirtzman said.

Other activities at the temple have included gathering around a fire pit for meetings with the rabbi, hosting an outdoor Hanukkah fair and celebrating the Jewish feast of Sukkot by building temporary outside "huts" for families sit inside and eat pizza.

The temple is also joining other synagogues for a virtual Israeli wine tasting.

Emanu-El is hosting Shabbat services Saturday mornings in limited capacity. Fifty people are allowed inside the synagogue, which seats up to 700.

One of the most visible signs that the recent changes are intended to be long term is a large tent that stands outside the West Ashley temple.

The house of worship rented the 20-by-20-foot structure for a few programs, but then purchased it with the idea that it could be used for future events.

“Everything we’re doing at Emanuel is because of COVID, but its not for COVID," Ravski said. "It's for the sake of engagement and community and finding ways to express our Judaism in modified ways.”

On top of all the COVID-19 related adjustments and settling into their new faith community, the Ravski family embarked on a new adventure last year when Ravski's wife, Abby, gave birth to twin boys in August. They now have four boys under 5 years old.

The rabbi described his wife as a "champion" and praised her strength as she cares for the children while he continues leading the temple through difficult times.