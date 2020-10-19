Charleston area home prices have soared since the start of coronavirus pandemic

It was too much house that needed too much work, but Lynn Griffiths knew if she didn’t put in a bid on the Isle of Palms property, it would be gone in a matter of days, if in not hours.

A perfect storm of events — led by a low housing inventory, low interest rates and a high demand for single-family homes — have caused a spike in national and local housing prices during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the pandemic began in March, the median price of homes has increased 6.6 percent nationally and 8.1 percent in the Charleston area, according to a report released by redfin.com.

The national median home price has increased to $318,978 — the highest on record — and a 14 percent rise from 2019 in the latest report released at the end of September. The 14 percent yearly increase was the largest since August 2013.

The median price of a single-family home in the Lowcountry at the end of September was just below the national average at $310,000. It’s an 8.8 percent increase from September 2019.

“It’s just crazy out there,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker of The Cassina Group. “I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before. When a great property hits the market, there are multiple offers within hours and the house is normally gone in matter of days.”

It's a scenario that Griffiths became all too familiar with as she searched for a investment property on Isle of Palms in late summer. Griffiths, who lives full-time in Charlotte, was no stranger to a hot housing market. She had flipped homes from Charlotte to Columbia and Charleston over the years, but had never been through a buying experience like the one last month.

“We got into a couple of bidding wars on some properties and lost,” Griffiths said. “When the property that we finally bought came onto the market, we put an offer on it within 30 minutes. By the end of the day there were multiple offers. We were lucky that we got there first.”

Under normal circumstances, Griffiths said she would have passed on buying the 3,400-square foot, four-bedroom home. But there is nothing normal about purchasing a home during a pandemic.

“If we had had time to think about it, I think we would have walked away,” she said.

The single biggest driving factor in the housing market has been a lack of homes for sale. The number of properties for sale in the Charleston area has lagged behind the demand for several years. During the early part of the pandemic, home sellers were reluctant to put their properties on the market.

“Either they didn’t think the property would sell or they didn’t want people walking through their homes,” Tyler said. “A lot of sellers are just waiting for the pandemic to be over. We’ve had a deficit of homes for sale for years and this only put a bigger strain on the inventory.”

In September of 2019, there were 6,287 homes for sale in the Charleston area. This year, just 3,375 were for sale, a reduction of 46.3 percent.

“It’s all about supply and demand,” said Dave Sansom, the CFO and COO of Carolina One Real Estate. “That’s what drives the market and right now there is not just enough inventory to satisfy the demand.”

It’s a phenomenon that isn’t expected to change anytime soon.

"The recent boost in the number of people listing their homes for sale still falls far short of demand from folks looking to buy homes right now," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "Unfortunately, that means little relief for homebuyers, especially those seeking an affordable home. I don't expect the double-digit home-price increases to subside before early 2021."

Thirty-eight people move into the Lowcountry each day, according to the Charleston Data Center. That figure is expected to rise as people from large, metropolitan cities flee the pandemic. As more and more companies have encouraged their employees to work remotely, more and more people have jumped into the housing market.

“People that don’t have to live and work in large, densely populated areas are moving,” Sansom said. “If they have the ability to work from home, they are looking for bigger homes. They might have a three-bedroom home, now they want to add a fourth bedroom that will serve as an office. If you live in New York and want more space where the cost of living is much lower, Charleston becomes a very attractive alternative.”

Interest rates are also at an historic low. Most buyers can find a 30-year fixed mortgage rate at about three percent.

“The interest rates are ridiculous,” Tyler said. “You can afford so much more house than you could a year ago.”

While the economic downturn due to the pandemic has hurt certain segments of the job market, other, higher paying, higher-skilled occupations have thrived. The pandemic and subsequent layoffs have adversely impacted lower income workers, like those in the hospitality industry, who are more likely to be renters.

“The customer base for these single-family homes tends to be with the higher income, higher-skilled workforce,” said University of South Carolina economist Joey Von Nessen. “As long as unemployment is contained at its current level or continues to improve there will be demand for housing. Jobs that require a post-secondary education have seen a growth of about four percent even during the pandemic. As long as that segment of the work force continues to do well, there will be a demand for housing.”