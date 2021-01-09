Charleston-area faith leaders aim to strike harmonious tune to begin new year

Following a year that saw increased attention among faith communities to addressing racism, Charleston-area faith leaders are hoping to strike a harmonious tone around themes of love and unity to begin 2021.

Lowcountry representatives from the Charleston Interreligious Council, which includes seven different faiths, came together to launch a series of events that focus on religious diversity and tolerance, emphasizing in particular the need to address discrimination.

Saundra Upchurch, part of Charleston's Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'i, said healing the wounds of racism and building a society where people of diverse backgrounds live together as one family are among the most pressing issues facing the nation.

She also said the elimination of the extremes of poverty is a core principal for believers.

"Hearts must be so cemented together, love must become so dominant, that the rich shall most willingly expend assistance to the poor and take steps to establish those economic adjustments permanently," she said, citing a teaching of Baháʼu'lláh, founder of the faith.

Virtual events throughout the month include those focused on Hinduism, Black Catholicism, African American religious diversity, and others. More information is available at cicouncil.org/events.

The initiative is part of what the city has deemed Interfaith Harmony Month. It's the second time Charleston has joined in the statewide observance to give people a chance to learn about different religious beliefs.

The effort follows a year riddled with protests nationwide in response to the killings of African Americans by law enforcement and others.

Sandra Brett, a board member with Synagogue Emanu-El, referenced a quote by 20th-century Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel, who said "racism is man's gravest threat to man — the maximum of hatred for a minimum of reason."

Brett pointed to Heschel's support of the civil rights movement in attempt to emphasize the need for Jewish people and African Americans to fight against the suffering of all people.

She also invoked Scriptures to emphasize unity.

"The Bible does not say, 'God created different kinds of man, men of different colors and races,'" Brett said, referencing another Heschel teaching.

"It proclaims, 'God created one single man. From one single man, all men are descended.'"

The display of unity of Lowcountry religious groups also comes amid a global uptick in anti-Semitism.

Jewish communities are fighting for South Carolina to pass a hate crime law, as the Palmetto State is one of three that lack the statutes. Now is the time to pass the legislation that would send a message of zero tolerance for targeted acts of violence motivated by prejudice, Brett said.

Her voice beginning to tremble, Brett remembered one of history's gravest examples of discrimination and its lasting impact.

"My parents are Holocaust survivors, but my grandparents, aunts, uncles and many of my family were murdered," she said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said diverse religions in the Lowcountry share a similar belief at their core — love is greater than hate. It's a concept that was reinforced in Charleston more than five years ago when a self-avowed white supremacist killed nine Black parishioners inside Emanuel AME Church, he said.

Many White and Black faith communities responded to the heinous act of violence with public expressions of love and unity through marches and joint services.

Goosby Smith, a member of Greater St. Luke AME, spoke to the importance of love among Christians.

She recalled the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who noted, "We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish together as fools."