Charleston area churches resume in-person Vacation Bible School

Sunday services weren't the only in-person church activities suspended during the pandemic.

The coronavirus disrupted a number of faith-based efforts, including an educational summer program that blends arts and crafts with Christian teachings and has withstood the test of time: Vacation Bible School.

Last year's disruption stalled many congregations' strides in attracting youths and families to church. VBS is particularly important at a time when many mainline denominations are struggling to bring in young families.

As physical gatherings continue to resume, some churches are looking forward to welcoming children back to religious campuses with a wide range of creative activities. Some are still wary of the pandemic, opting instead for other initiatives that allow for better social distancing.

“We need to reconnect to people," said the Rev. Charles Taylor, lead pastor of Charleston First Assembly in West Ashley. "(COVID-19) separated us."

First Assembly's VBS, which took place June 21-25, welcomed children ages 5-11 after calling off last year's session of VBS. This year's Bible school theme focused on being treasured by God.

But the main takeaway won't necessarily be the lessons. Rather, the ministry will help the church to return to some sense of normalcy while also reminding the congregation of God's presence throughout the pandemic, Taylor said.

"God has never left us," he said.

VBS also presents an opportunity for houses of worship to merge exercise with education.

At St. Luke's Lutheran in Summerville, young participants will divide into competing Olympic teams and participate in a variety of sporting events, including races with hobby horses and hurdle jumping competitions.

The July VBS will include in-person craft making as opposed to last year's hybrid model when children took home arts kits.

The goal is to mix fun while also fulfilling one's Christian commitment, said Dani Vogel, director of faith formation at St. Luke's.

That commitment is made during children's baptisms, when congregants promise to help raise youths in a faith-filled community by teaching them about the Bible, she said.

The church will work toward fulfilling that mission under this summer's VBS theme, "All on God's team."

Churches often look to ready-made kits that come equipped with readings, music, crafts and other essentials. But Vogel outlined St. Luke's curriculum. She looks forward to the summer program bringing church members back to campus.

"We've spent the last 18 months apart … now we’re getting a chance to be together in one community again," Vogal said.

First Assembly, St. Luke's and many other churches have already restarted in-person services.

At First Assembly, 45 percent to 50 percent of the congregation has returned to church, Taylor said.

Still, a number of congregations remain wary.

Second Presbyterian Church said it isn't quite ready to bring crowds of children back into the building. It'll be the second consecutive summer at the church without a traditional VBS.

Instead, the congregation will host "beach mornings" and picnics that bring together young families for conversation.

Being in community with other believers outside of the sanctuary plays a fundamental role in faith formation, said Jordan Pritchard, director of communications and community at Second Presbyterian.

It's important to hear the Scriptures on Sundays and also enjoy time outdoors throughout the week, she said.

“That's what we missed this past year," she said, "the fun and relational part."