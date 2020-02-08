Charleston-area churches focus on voting, social injustices during Black History Month

In an area populated with predominately African American churches built during the post-Civil War era, houses of worship have often celebrated Black History Month with afternoon programs where speakers tout the successes of champions from the civil rights era.

This year, historic and contemporary congregations are seeking creative approaches to highlight the struggles and strides of the black community. Some churches are replacing prayer breakfasts with concerts. Others are using worship services and book clubs to highlight important themes like voting and social injustices.

Mount Zion AME on Glebe Street draws its annual February focus from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which has designated this year's theme as "African Americans and the Vote."

The idea is an ode to the 15th Amendment, established 150 years ago granting black men the right to vote, and the 19th Amendment a century ago that culminated the women's suffrage movement.

Dr. Lionel Kimble Jr., vice president for programs at ASALH, said the theme also takes into consideration challenges facing the black community, such as voter suppression initiatives.

“It’s still something we’re wrestling with today about who’s allowed to vote," he said.

On Sunday, Mount Zion will welcome Judge Jan Bromell Holmes, a family court judge for the 15th judicial circuit, during its morning worship service.

Holmes became the the first black female family court judge in Georgetown County when she was elected in 2007.

The Rev. Kylon Middleton, pastor of Mount Zion, said Sunday's celebration will help set the stage for November, when voters will cast ballots in what the pastor described as a "consequential election year." The service also will include renditions from the College of Charleston Gospel Choir, part of the historic church's ongoing efforts to engage with young adults.

“It’s just been one of those ongoing challenges to bridge the gap with that community and looking beyond the regular speaker mill that we normally would use," he said. “This is a season of activism. People who've never been active are now feeling that call to do something.”

Nearby on Calhoun Street, Emanuel AME will welcome the Congressional Black Caucus Institute on Feb. 22, when the institute will conduct a free advocacy and campaign training talk about strategies for improving access to high quality education.

On Feb. 27, radio talk show host Joe Madison will host a panel discussion on voting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church. Details surrounding that event have not yet been released.

At Royal Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Isaac Holt said he's incorporating black history in his sermons, highlighting people such as James Weldon Johnson, who penned "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the black national anthem. The church also hosted an event with the International African American Museum and the Liberty Hill community on voter disenfranchisement.

Honoring African American history won't be limited to predominately black congregations.

Two Rivers Church, a United Methodist Community, will host an online book group this month, as participants read "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools."

Author Monique W. Morris, co-founder of the National Black Women’s Justice, argues in the book that racism and patriarchy have led society to often mislabel young women.

While the church aims year-round to be anti-racist, Pastor Wendy Hudson-Jacoby said families wanted to educate themselves this month on issues facing schoolchildren.

“It came out of a desire to talk about what it means to have education systems that are really set up where every child of every background can thrive," she said.

The church was founded years ago as LGBTQ-affirming, but that quickly expanded to incorporate inclusiveness around wealth, race and physical abilities. Two Rivers is still predominately white, which the pastor hopes will change. Hudson-Jacoby said it's important for white Christians to study African American history because it helps shed light on injustices faced by marginalized communities.

"We have to work on dismantling white supremacy on our end," she said.

In the North Area, congregations are looking to engage the youth through musical experiences.

The Rev. Clinton McPherson pastors Greater Mt. Zion AME, the first black congregation established in Goose Creek. Old hymns and new contemporary music will aim to both honor history and minister to younger audiences in the church's first-ever Black History Month concert.

The Feb. 22 concert will welcome notable in-state gospel artists and groups, such as the Columbia-based Gospel Legends as well as Berkeley County's Pastor H.E. Dixon and Truth Tabernacle Choir.

The program is slated for 5 p.m. at 468 Howe Hall Road in Goose Creek. Admission is $15, and food will be sold after the event.

"I’m not knocking an afternoon program with a speaker," McPherson said, but "as we learn more about our history and our heritage, we realize we don’t come from ordinary people. We come from trailblazers. We come from trendsetters. Oftentimes, we get complacent with the same old, same old."