Charleston 8-year-old with congenital heart disease seeks to raise money for other kids

Eight-year-old George Hunter has had five heart surgeries since 2011 and is now looking to help support other families and children facing the same challenges.
February is Heart Month, and George and his family are aiming to raise money for the Ethan Lindberg Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping children living with congenital heart disease.
George also was born with severe congenital heart defects in 2011. He underwent his first heart surgery when he was in utero and his mother was 25 weeks pregnant. Since then, he has a had four more procedures where he was transferred from Charleston to the Boston Children's Hospital.
His most recent procedure was in 2017 when he received a bio-prosthetic valve, a tissue valve that can last in the heart between 10 and 20 years.
Last year, Hunter raised more than $5,000 for the American Heart Association's Jump Rope for Heart campaign. This made him the top fundraiser in South Carolina.
With the Ethan Lindberg Foundation he is hoping to nearly double that number by raising at least $9,000 through donations.
The foundation is named after Ethan, a 7-year-old boy from Boston with congenital heart disease. He passed away after a 13-month hospital stay.
Currently, Hunter and his family already have raised more than $5,000 of their goal. Those who are interested in donating can do so at donate.ethanlindberg.com.