Chamber Music Charleston concludes its 2018-19 Ovation Concert Series with a 7:30 p.m. performance Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St.
The concert features guest violinist Jennifer Frautschi and pianist Andrew Armstrong, who will join CMC violinist Jenny Weiss, violist Ben Weiss and cellist Timothy O’Malley in a performance of Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane” and Cesar Franck’s Piano Quintet in F minor.
Frautschi is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and Avery Fisher career grant recipient who has appeared with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Tucson Symphony and many other ensembles. Armstrong has performed in venues all over the world, including Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. He has released several award-winning recordings and has appeared on National Public Radio and WQXR.
Armstrong will return to perform in Chamber Music Charleston’s 2019-20 season, which was just announced. He will be part of the Ovation Concert Series, which includes three programs at the Dock Street Theatre and the Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul. Also part of the series are guest violinists Amy Schwartz Moretti and Anthea Kreston.
On March 24, 2020, the accomplished violinist Midori will appear in Charleston for a benefit recital.
“While we have a tradition of bringing guest artists from around the world to perform with our local CMC musicians, this opportunity of sharing an artist of Midori’s stature is a milestone event,” said Sandra Nikolajevs, president and artistic director of Chamber Music Charleston.
The organization will continue its collaboration with the Musica en Segura Festival in Spain with three of the festival’s guest artists performing alongside CMC musicians in a local program of music by John Williams, Mozart and Turina in January 2020. In May 2020, the CMC musicians will travel to Spain to participate in the festival.
The new season will include the debut of a new Salon Series, a set of three performances that combines light classical works with innovative crossover pieces in the historic South Carolina Society Hall. The House Concert Series will feature performances in private homes downtown, on Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island and at Bishop Gadsden. The musicians also will offer three concerts at the Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island.
Tickets start at $5 for students, teachers and parents and cost up to $50 for VIP seats and a private post-concert reception with the artists. For details about 2019-20 programming and to purchase tickets, go to www.chambermusiccharleston.org or call 843-763-4941 starting Monday, Feb. 18.