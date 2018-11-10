C4WNEW is the annual conference organized by the Center for Women. Scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 15 and 16, it’s meant to furnish women with information and inspiration that empowers them to advance careers in business and politics.
South Carolina has a disproportionate number of female business owners, but the state ranks low in gender equality and female representation in government.
The Center for Women, founded in 1990, seeks to provide women with the tools they need to join the ranks of the influential, according to Executive Director Lisa Dabney.
Each year the center’s conference convenes hundreds of women across the state for two days of intensive idea-sharing.
“The conference is designed to address all aspects of a woman’s road to economic and professional success by covering topics such as career development, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through workshops and panels,” organizers said in a statement.
This year’s main keynote speaker is author Elizabeth Gilbert, whose life experiences, recounted in some of her books, are an example of female autonomy and empowerment.
“She had such a positive message of inspiration and looking deep within yourself to find that thing that makes you happy and pursue it relentlessly,” Dabney said. “We wanted someone to inspire women to look for their best selves.”
Other keynote speakers are Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer of Blackbaud, and Julia Pimsleur, founder of Little Pim and now a business coach.
The event has grown in size and scope over the years, now luring hundreds of participants. It emphasizes career development and entrepreneurship, and coaches women on demeanor, presentation, public speaking, leadership and how to recognize and address bias, Dabney said.
The conference also will include a marketplace featuring products and services meant to help women boost their brands.
Tickets for the opening night keynote by Gilbert are $75. Tickets for the conference only are $175. A combo ticket for the keynote and conference is $225. For more information and reservations, go to https://www.c4wconference.org/.