The young people perhaps are more likely to wear a bird tattoo than a knapsack and camouflage, but that hasn’t stopped the Carolina Bird Club from trying to recruit millennials and Gen Zers.

Birds are cool, after all. They look good, do interesting things, migrate great distances and serve as a bellwether of climate change.

But how do you get the kids to exchange their smartphones for binoculars?

Actually, they might need their smartphones. Now available are some stellar birding apps such as Larkwire, The Warbler Guide and iKnow Birds.

Plus, birding can lead to interesting careers in the biological sciences: ornithology, conservation, ecological or evolutionary studies.

The Carolina Bird Club has been inspiring bird enthusiasts since 1937. The club, which has nearly 1,000 members in the Carolinas, mostly is comprised of older naturalists who have the time and means to spend hours, sometimes days or weeks, in the field with their binoculars.

But the club always has included a sprinkling of youth to keep the old-timers on their toes, and the veterans always have doted on the teens and preteens who find their way in. After all, they are the hope of the future.

Recently, though, the club’s members decided to push a little harder to welcome young birders under their wings. The effort began in 2013, according to club secretary Jill Midgett. A couple of years later, the website carolinayoungbirders.org was launched.

A youth committee developed some programming. Some younger members became field trip leaders. An endowment was tapped to provide a few thousand dollars each year for “scholarships” that help cover costs of avian adventure incurred by young members.

It’s a never-ending project, Midgett said. Young people go off to college and discover new paths to follow that can take them far away from the Carolinas. Some might eventually come back.

Broadening the age range

Jeyda Bolukbasi, 14, joined the Carolina Bird Club a year ago, recruited by a friend at The Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw, where Jeyda has volunteered since she was 12.

“I’ve always been interested in birds, since I was very young,” she said. “Once I started (birdwatching) I absolutely loved it. I love to study, I want to be an ornithologist.”

At The Center for Birds of Prey, Jeyda gets to hold, feed and care for the animals, but meet important, scientists and like-minded bird enthusiasts, fuel her curiosity and derive inspiration.

The teen, a Walterboro resident, published a book earlier this year called “Tuah,” whose protagonist is an Emperor Goose and whose story is about family, she said.

Jeyda is not the youngest member of the Carolina Bird Club; a couple of the 20 or so children are preteens. But the relative scarcity of youth in the organization doesn’t deter her, she said.

“I like being one of the younger ones, it broadens the age range,” she said.

Arch McCallum, 74, is among the older members of the club, which he joined as a teenager in the late 1950s.

“I had the gene,” he said.

But he sort of kept his interests hidden, he said. McCallum grew up in Dillon among hunters who didn’t seem to have much sympathy for a young boy more interested in studying birds than in shooting them. Perhaps he needn’t have worried.

By fifth grade his secret was out, and his father was happy to encourage young Arch’s obsession. On one occasion, the boy spotted an evening grosbeak and thought it odd. This was a northern species.

“I remember calling dad about it, and he said, 'That’s not supposed to be here,’” which confirmed Arch’s suspicions.

The boy wrote to famed ornithologist Burnham Chamberlain at the Charleston Museum to ask about the grosbeak. Chamberlain confirmed Arch’s assessment and encouraged the lad to join the Carolina Bird Club.

Sixty years later, on Sept. 28, it was McCallum who was encouraging young birders at the club’s fall meeting in Charleston.

He said the makeup of the club hasn’t changed much over the decades. There weren’t many children and teenagers when he first joined, and there aren’t that many now.

“Birding has two demographics: people with the gene, who are crazy about birds from the get-go; and then a lot of folks who get into it in the middle or toward the end of their lives,” McCallum said. “So the kids still are treated like royalty.”

The Carolina Bird Club has played a major role in his professional development and recreational interests, he added.

“The encouragement given me as a boy by the CBC, especially Burnham Chamberlain and his buddies, but also all the adults who attended the meetings, has meant the world to me,” he said. “Although I lived for 15 years in the Southwest and 12 in Oregon, I have kept up my membership the whole time, and knowing that I always would, I became a life member some time ago. I did fulfill my boyhood dream of being an ornithologist in Charleston. It wouldn't have happened without the CBC.”

McCallum said he’s observed many changes over the years. Some species, such as roseate spoonbills and white pelicans, are new to South Carolina, while others have disappeared. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology developed a cool digital tool, eBird, that offers bird watchers a powerful and dynamic way to record what they spot, and to glean all kinds of information about bird populations around the world.

“I know we are losing habitat, species are going extinct,” he said. “The situation on the islands is especially dire. But I can’t offer a pithy quote. A lot of populations are recovering. The real concern is migratory populations and whether they will have habitat in the winter.”

A new report published by the journal Nature notes that bird populations in North America have declined nearly 30 percent since 1970. They face significant threats from climate change, habitat loss and pollution as well as herbicides and pesticides, which contaminate or destroy the fruits and insects birds eat.

'No matter where you go'

Martina Nordstand, 20, joined the club when she was 15 and now is chairwoman of the Young Birders Committee which, among other things, identifies birding camps around the U.S. that club members can attend, often receiving some financial assistance.

Nordstand lives near Charlotte and first heard about the club from a friend who worked in a bird store. A nature lover, Nordstand said birds are especially accessible and interesting.

“They’re everywhere, no matter where you go.”

She has long been fascinated by peregrine falcons and thought about becoming a falconer. But that would require archery skills, and a tolerance for heavy armor. Nordstand prefers to observe and dote, she said.

“Right now I’m sitting in the parking lot at my school and I could find probably 20 species.”

She said the Carolina Bird Club website has tons of content for aspiring birders, who can join as young as 8 years old and who can peruse a taxonomic index, bird lists of all kinds, flashcards to help memorize species, information about bird-watching trips, careers and more.

“Kenn Kaufman, a field guide author, says if you can teach someone 25 species of birds, you get the ball rolling,” Nordstand said. “Maybe they won’t become avid birders, but they’ll still know something and perhaps care.”

They will develop a better appreciation of the natural world, she said.