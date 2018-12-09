AUTUMN IN VENICE: Ernest Hemingway and His Last Muse. By Andrea di Robilant. Knopf. 348 pages. $26.95.
Ernest Hemingway had a phrase he used quite often: “How do you like it now, gentlemen?”
Some think it was aimed at his critics, those in the 1940s who were writing him off after a decade with no new novel published. But then he produced “Across the River and Into the Trees” and his Nobel Prize winner, “The Old Man and the Sea.”
And today, Hemingway is considered among America’s most consequential authors.
So here we have yet another book about him, “Autumn in Venice,” by Andrea di Robilant, an Italian who naturally focuses on Hemingway’s visit to Italy in the autumn of 1948. Hemingway had been to Italy during World War I, but he’d never seen the floating city in the north.
He was now close to 50, feted wherever he and his wife, Mary Welsh, went. They stayed in the Gritti Palace hotel and hung out at Harry’s Bar. Shortly, on his way to a duck shoot, he was introduced to the 18-year-old dark-haired beauty, Adriana Ivancich, and was entranced. He had found his “last muse” and finally finished “Across the River and Into the Trees.” It is thought that she was his model for the character Renata. Adriana also visited him in Cuba when he wrote “The Old Man and the Sea.”
The book is meticulously researched. Di Robilant’s great-uncle was a friend of Hemingway and knew Ivancich, which enables the author to provide an unusually intimate portrait of Hemingway during those last few years of his productive literary life.