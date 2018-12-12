Camera Works Cafe holds its second in a series of three events related to the "Southbound" exhibit mounted by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. This free presentation, featuring local photographer Michelle Van Parys, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St.
Van Parys is professor of photography at the College of Charleston. Her photographs can be found in the collections of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Nevada Museum of Art, the High Museum of Art and others. Her monograph "The Way Out West," first published in 2008, is a monumental survey of the American West. Since then she has turned her attention to landscapes closer to home, contrasting the vast open spaces of the West with the tangled lushness of the American South and the layered meanings that can be discerned from this terrain.
Images from her "Beyond the Plantations" series are part of the "Southbound" show.
For more information about "Southbound," go to http://southboundproject.org/.
—Adam Parker