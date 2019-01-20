Broadway veteran
presents cabaret show
Broadway veteran and Charleston resident Bret Shuford will present his one-man cabaret show "Charming: A Tale of an American Prince" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St.
Shuford tells the tale of a prince’s trek from the faraway Kingdom of Texas to a castle in The East Village of New York City. The quest is highlighted by music of Sondheim, Lutvak, Prince and others, with a little Disney magic thrown in for good measure. Friendship bracelets, giants and perhaps even a furry woodland creature help guide this prince along the way. Will he get his “Happily Ever After”?
Tracy Stark is musical director; Lennie Watts is stage director. Watts and Shuford co-wrote "Charming." The performance is hosted by the College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $10 for students, and can be purchased online at theatre.cofc.edu, by calling 843-953-6306 or at the door.
Shuford spent the last 20 years working in New York City as a Broadway actor, director, choreographer, producer and collaborator with other artists. His Broadway credits include Cirque Du Soleil’s "Paramour," "Amazing Grace," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid."
"Charming" is funded by the Quattlebaum Artists-in-Residence Endowment. Shuford is working with students in the College’s Department of Theatre and Dance for the 2018-2019 academic year. This semester, in addition to his cabaret show, he will direct the college's production of the musical "Urinetown" (April 11-16). On April 18, Shuford will give a free presentation titled “Business of Broadway.”
For more information about Shuford, go to bretshuford.com.
Columbia hosts
Met Opera Auditions
Opera singers from around the world will be audition before three Metropolitan Opera judges starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Wright-Spears Center for the Arts, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The auditions are free and open to the public.
The judges will choose which singers will go on to perform at the Regional Auditions in Atlanta. Winning singers will be awarded $1,200. The winner in Atlanta will receive around $7,000, then go to New York for intensive training at the Metropolitan Opera before the semi-final auditions and the Grand National Finals.
The finals are held at the Metropolitan Opera in April. The full Metropolitan Opera orchestra accompanies the singers. Each Grand National winner is awarded $15,000 and the chance of a career as an opera singer.
Met auditions are held around the country annually in an effort to discover new talent. Many of today’s outstanding singers began their careers with the auditions, including Deborah Voight, Renee Fleming, Thomas Hanson and Frederica von Stade.
Friday evening, Jan. 25, the South Carolina District of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions invites supporters to the Opera and Old Lace event, a buffet dinner at the Lace House in the Governor’s Mansion Complex on Richland Street in Columbia. Guests enjoy food and wine and the chance to meet the competition judges. Tickets are $75 per person, $125 per couple. All proceeds are used to support the South Carolina Auditions. Reservations can be made by calling 803-787-0287 or emailing bettieedwards@yahoo.com.
Spoleto Festival
tickets now on sale
Spoleto Festival USA is selling tickets to the general public for its 2019 festival, which runs May 24 through June 9. Hotel and ticket packages are available.
Go to spoletousa.org any time or call 843-579-3100 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The box office at the Gaillard Center will open April 30.
The festival features an array of music, theater and dance performances, including shows from Esperanza Spaulding, Punch Brothers, I'm With Her, Bill T. Jones, Shakespeare's Globe, Westminster Choir and many more.
—Adam Parker