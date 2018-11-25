Brian Hicks to discuss
new Waring book
Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will celebrate the launch of his new book, "In Darkest South Carolina," at 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. The free event, open to all, is co-sponsored by the city of Charleston and Hicks' publisher, Evening Post Books, a sister company of The Post and Courier.
The official book release party coincides with the city's 350th anniversary. Hicks will be keynote speaker at the event, discussing the historical figure, J. Waties Waring, whose story he recounts in the book. Copies will be available for sale.
Waring, a federal judge with deep roots in Charleston, was the son of a Confederate veteran of the Civil War and came from a family of slave owners. After World War II, Waring embraced the cause of desegregation and, most famously, wrote an essential dissent in the Briggs v. Elliott case that formed the basis of Brown v. Board of Education.
For more information about the book, go to https://evepostbooks.com/product/pre-order-in-darkest-south-carolina-by-brian-hicks/
CofC Madrigal Singers
offer holiday feast
The College of Charleston Madrigal Singers, led by Robert Taylor, will perform sacred and secular traditional holiday season carols in a dinner theater format over three evenings. Each of the three evenings will feature Renaissance music and an old-fashioned feast.
Hosted by the college's Department of Music, the events are at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1 at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.
Tickets are $45-$65, sold in advance until two days prior to each performance. Alcohol can be purchased separately at the event. Seating is limited. For reservations, go to music.cofc.edu, call 843-953-8231 or email cofcmadrigaldinner@gmail.com.
The Madrigal Singers is an auditioned ensemble made up of students from the college’s Concert Choir. The Madrigal Singers specialize in early music and function as the community outreach arm of the school's choral program.
Taylor is director of choral activities at the college and leader of the professional Taylor Festival Choir.
For more information, go to http://blogs.cofc.edu/sota/2018/10/30/madrigal-feast-3/
—Adam Parker