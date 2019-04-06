The S.C. Academy of Authors will honor writers Elise Blackwell, Walter Edgar, Kathleen Parker and Starkey Flythe Jr. on April 27 at the University of South Carolina Capstone Conference Center. The induction ceremony is held annually to recognize South Carolina’s distinguished writers, living and dead, and acknowledge their work by naming them to the state’s literary hall of fame.
The SCAA, founded at Anderson College in 1986, identifies and recognizes writers with an S.C. connection whose work is culturally important and has achieved some measure of scholarly attention or public notice.
This year’s induction ceremony will take place 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 27, in the Carolina Conference Room at Capstone, 898 Barnwell St., Columbia. Dinner will be served. Admission costs $55 a person for the ceremony and meal, or $100 for couples.
Blackwell, director of USC’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing and the literary series Open Book, is the author of five novels.
Edgar, a former history professor at the University of South Carolina, is host of the S.C. Public Radio series “Walter Edgar’s Journal” and author of “South Carolina: A History.”
Flythe was an editor at magazines before returning to South Carolina in the 1980s, where he established several writing groups, societies and conferences. An author of poetry, short fiction and essays, he died in 2013.
Parker, a member of the Washington Post Writers Group since 2006, is a resident of Aiken who pens a twice-weekly syndicated column. She won the H.L. Mencken Writing Award in 1993, and the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2010.
A reception is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Spigner House, 915 Gregg St., Columbia, followed by readings of Flythe’s work at 7:30 p.m. This is free and open to the public.
A brunch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 28, at The Inn at USC, 1619 Pendleton St. The cost is $15 a person, and seating is limited to 30. The brunch honors Joe Dornich, winner of the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Fellowship in Fiction; Isaac Humphrey, winner of the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Student Prize in Fiction; Julia Koets, winner of the Carrie McCray Nickens Fellowship in Poetry; and Curran Carver, winner of the Carrie McCray Nickens Student Prize in Poetry.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to scacademyofauthors.org.