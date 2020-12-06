Review: 'Writers & Lovers' pulls you in with brilliant portraits, nuance and insight

WRITERS & LOVERS. By Lily King. Grove Press. 320 pages. $27.
“The hardest thing about writing is getting in every day, breaking through the membrane. The second-hardest thing is getting out. Sometimes I sink down too deep and come up too fast. Afterward I feel wide open and skinless. The whole world feels moist and palpable.”
This is how Casey Peabody, our 31-year old narrator and anguished wanna-be novelist/exhausted waitress, describes her experience of writing. It’s an equally apt description of what reading Lily King’s fifth work of fiction does to you: It leaves you wide open and skinless, with the whole world feeling gorgeously palpable.
As the title suggests, the book is about writers and their loves and lovers, their hopes and broken hearts, their infamous flings at artists’ colonies, their grief and grandiosity, their frail egos and fervent dreams. It’s territory that King, a New York Times best-selling writer and Kirkus Prize winner for “Euphoria,” her last book, knows well.
It could be trip-up territory, all too easy to lean on tropes or to get too authorial and esoteric. Instead, King gives us utterly relatable characters in settings, specifically Cambridge and Boston of the late 1990s, that vividly come to life, and a pace that clips along even as the prose begs you to slow down and savor.
We meet Casey as she’s raw with grief over her mother’s recent and unexpected death, and still tender from a doomed love affair with a poet at said artists' residency. There she had hoped to finish her novel, now some six years in the making, but barely got 12 pages written, thanks to Mr. Seductive Poet (married, she later discovers).
Back home in Boston, she lives in a potting shed, pulls brutal double shifts at a Harvard Square restaurant, and is pummeled in every way: emotionally, financially (hello, college student debt) and artistically. But she’s witty and resilient; she sings to the geese by the Charles River, “their necks look navy in the moonlight, their chinstraps pale blue,” as she passes by them on her way to and from work, riding a vintage banana-seat bike she rescued from a dump and gussied up so it “feels more powerful than it is, as if there’s a secret engine somewhere.” The girl’s got game.
King’s storytelling is propelled by her own secret engine, one fueled by exquisite detail, nuanced atmosphere and immense human insight. The restaurant scenes are particularly zippy and will resonate with anyone who has ever worked in F&B.
Casey hustles tables at Iris, a tony Harvard Square establishment popular with the professorial set, where she endures all that the industry dishes up: sexual harassment, wait staff hierarchies, stiffed checks and endearing camaraderie among some of her fellow waiters, particularly Harry, her best friend. These could have been throwaway characters, but through finely honed dialogue, King makes them memorable and multidimensional.
Casey’s love-hate relationship with waitressing mirrors that of her daily tussle with writing, but she likes “the mindless distraction, the way there’s no room to remember anything about your life except that the osso bucco goes to the man in the bow tie and the lavender flan to the birthday girl in pink.” And she likes the chance encounters with customers.
Enter Oscar Kolten and his two little boys, who steal her heart when they try to treat their dad, a celebrated author and recent widower, to a birthday brunch. King is a master of flirty dialogue, so tight it reads like a screenplay, and in a matter of a few lines, I’ve got a crush on Kolten (and his sweet boys), too.
But she’s also too much of a pro to give us an easy romantic tale. “Writers & Lovers” embraces the title’s plurals with all the complexity inherent in writing and in relationships, then layers and weaves the two (writers as lovers, lovers as writers; loving and not loving writing; writing love) in tantalizing entanglements.
By harnessing the immense undertow of the heart, King tugs you into her tale of passion and grief, of seeking, striving and surrender. She does exactly what her protagonist suggests when Casey’s interviewing for a teaching job and tells the headmaster she’d never assign an essay about a theme like man versus nature. “Why would you want to pull kids out of a story? You want to push them further in, so they can feel everything the author tried so hard to create for them.”
We do feel everything in this lovely novel. Including feeling a little disappointed that it ends so quickly, and perhaps even a bit rushed in the final pages. But maybe that’s life: we’re never ready for endings.
Casey wasn’t when her mother died suddenly on a trip. There’s a scene when she’s going through her mother’s suitcase after her death, and slips her hand into the luggage’s side pouches, looking for any last hints, maybe a note. “There was nothing but two safety pins and a thin barrette.” One simple, wrenching sentence. King has a way with piercing you with these tiny splinters of ordinariness.
This is a book for writers, and for lovers, and for any human with a heart. It made me a lover of King’s brilliant writing, and my guess is, she’ll pull you in, too.