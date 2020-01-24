LONG WALK HOME: Reflections on Bruce Springsteen. Edited by Jonathan D. Cohen and June Skinner Sawyers. Rutgers University Press. 270 pages. $24.95.

Published on the occasion of Bruce Springsteen’s 70th birthday (Sept. 23, 2019), "Long Walk Home" captures the meaning and “magic in the night” of the Boss’ music as experienced by a pantheon of fellow writers.

The eclectic and international cast of contributors range from Pulitzer Prize winners Richard Russo ("Empire Falls") and Paul Muldoon ("Moy Sand and Gravel") to media critic Eric Alterman, internationally acclaimed Irish author Dermot Bolger, Springsteen biographer Peter Ames Carlin, rock historian and critic Gillian G. Gaar, former Rock and Roll Hall of Fame VP Lauren Onkey, pop/folk singer John Wesley Harding (aka Wesley Stace), acclaimed rock photographer Frank Stefanko, “Welsh Springsteen” Martyn Joseph and others.

To borrow from Springsteen, “the ties that bind” these often disparate voices is their shared appreciation for Springsteen as artist and servant leader with a cultural presence spanning five decades.

In their remembrances of encounters with Springsteen — both the man and his music — they get to the complicated heart of how a musical artist’s responses to the life he experiences and the world he sees can become the empowering soundtrack for millions of devoted fans internationally. From personal recollections of first albums, first concerts and first meetings, to thoughtful examinations of the role of artists and the arts in a global society, the essays explore Springsteen’s still-unfolding legacy and the how and why his artistic voice has evolved over time, comforting, challenging and capturing the lives of his listeners.

These essays also explore the community-building, myth-making and meaning-making inherent in the rise of cultural icons, as well as Springsteen’s own role in both asserting and debunking his status (“a rich man in a poor man’s shirt,” as he critiqued himself in 1992’s “Better Days,” or his comic admission in “Springsteen on Broadway” that the rebellious rocker behind “Racing the Streets,” "Thunder Road,” and “Born to Run” didn’t know how to drive).

Stand-out essays include author and activist Deepa Iyer’s exploration of how Springsteen’s “Growin’ Up” (1973) aided her own adolescence as an Indian immigrant in the American South, and former Australian deputy prime minister Wayne Swan’s recollections of how the “Born to Run” album (1975) resonated with Australians during that country’s constitutional crisis. Academic and humorist Gina Barreca assesses the “Wrecking Ball” album (2012) and its historical moment, offering an appraisal of the feminism of Springsteen’s vision. Cultural historians Jefferson Cowie and Joel Dinerstein read Springsteen as a social artist responding to and affecting change in a democratic society.

The expanding field of Springsteen Studies is fascinating, and includes stellar volumes written by many of the contributors to this collection. Kudos to co-editors Jonathan D. Cohen (managing editor of “BOSS: The Biannual Online-Journal of Springsteen Studies”) and June Skinner Sawyers (editor of “Racing in the Streets: The Bruce Springsteen Reader”) for giving Springsteen fans an extraordinary new addition to that canon.

“Long Walk Home” is worthy of its subject and a timely reminder of Springsteen’s promise in the 1999 anthem “Land of Hope and Dreams” that “dreams will not be thwarted/ faith will be rewarded.”