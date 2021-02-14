Review: 'War' by Margaret MacMillan delves into psychology and effects of armed conflict

WAR: How Conflict Has Shaped Us. By Margaret MacMillan. Random House. 272 pages. $30.

The study of war, especially the modern version, can involve an ocean of facts, figures, images and interpretation, much of it obtainable with the click of a computer key, and all of it subject to an ever-growing cavalcade of new historical research and changing questions. Has the human species always been at each other’s throats?

Margaret MacMillan, author of “War: How Conflict Has Shaped Us,” thinks so. She cites the 1991 discovery in the Italian Alps of the preserved remains of the “Ice Man,” who lived around 3600 B.C., died from an arrowhead in his shoulder and had human blood on his own knife. How many soldiers perished in the American Civil War? A constantly evolving investigation puts them at between 600,000 and 660,000. How many rounds a minute can a Kalashnikov rifle get off? About 600, according to MacMillan.

People fight for food, shelter, sex and territory, as well as abstractions like religion, honor and messianic ideologies. Those abstract reasons often provoke the worst cruelty because every horror can be justified in the cause of achieving or defending the Kingdom of Heaven, or some earthly paradise.

Yet many, perhaps most, of these battles could have been solved or mitigated by means short of organized violence, leaving us wondering, even centuries after the Ice Man went down with an arrowhead: Why does war happen? Can it be civilized or controlled? Can it be prevented?

Taking on the multitude of issues related to this huge topic within the confines of 272 pages is an impressive, mind-boggling, possibly foolhardy endeavor. As MacMillan delves into, among other topics, the reasons for war, how it has been fought, how warriors are trained, attempts to create rules of engagement and how peace, often shaky, has been achieved over the ages, the result is somewhere between a veritable brain drop of information and a tour de force.

As such, it stands as a great general reference, a rich starting point for lively discussion and further study, as well as an introduction to the subject of war for those who have never thought much about it. But MacMillan does much more, and her achievement is twofold.

She reminds us of the benefits that war has given the human race, most obviously technological wonders like the jet engine, transistors and computers, but also penicillin, blood transfusions and the triage method for dealing with wounded that became part of all hospital operations. The 20th century’s world wars, two of the most violent in history, also gave a leg up to the working classes, women and African Americans. Certainly, much of this might have occurred without war, but it was the demands of prosecuting war that provided the impetus and sense of emergency that ensured these gains.

Perhaps more importantly, MacMillan makes the case that we can be strangely drawn to war. There is an allure to war that is undeniable. The color and panache of dress uniforms, the rousing sound of marshal music, the gleam and awesome power of weaponry, among other things, can sometimes be lethally seductive.

This is often best portrayed in the arts. MacMillan cites the opening scene of the film “Apocalypse Now” as an example. Intended to be anti-war, the swaying palms, the “thock thock” of helicopters flying by, the wisps of smoke rising, the sweep of the camera before the whole scene goes up in flames is breathtakingly beautiful, hiding the bloody reality below.

There is often a great sense of relief when war approaches, with a corresponding confidence that, “the impending storm — the heaviness in the air, the sudden flash of lightning, the crack of thunder, and a short, sharp rain — will be followed by fresh air and blue skies.”

Then, there is the belief, often tragically wrong in retrospect, that war is the great solver of problems, the great decider of issues — except for the losers, for whom the disgrace of defeat can only be expunged by another war.

And what of future wars? MacMillan, author of “Paris, 1919” and “The War that ended Peace,” quotes a former commandant of the U.S Army War College stating that any attempt to predict or characterize upcoming wars is “the least successful enterprise in Washington D.C.” — an assessment that may be all too accurate.

As recently as 1994, more than half a million Rwandans were slaughtered with something as simple as machetes. In contrast, just over two decades later, what many of us fear most is cyber warfare, which can be conducted, or go sickeningly awry, with the tap of a finger on a keyboard.