Review: 'Under the Black Hat' a revealing second memoir by famed WWE announcer Jim Ross

UNDER THE BLACK HAT: My Life in the WWE and Beyond. By Jim Ross and Paul O’Brien. Tiller Press. 320 pages. $26.99.
Jim Ross takes his first yank at the reader’s heartstrings in the foreword of his new memoir, “Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond.” Traveling back to 1999, Ross recalls how, after a second bout with Bell’s palsy left half his face paralyzed, he knew his inability to smile would be a liability as a television personality. Even fans on the street, he said, prodded him to smile.
“How I wished I could,” he wrote.
Ross’ second memoir (his first, “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling” was published in 2017) is a must-read for wrestling fans. The voice of the most popular period in the sport’s history, Ross dispenses intimate details of behind-the-scenes goings-on, most notably of his interactions with Vince McMahon, WWE’s idiosyncratic chairman.
But Ross is most compelling when he reveals his vulnerability and explores the caverns of his psyche and his heart, detailing how both were tested in his turbulent years working for McMahon and in the wake of his late wife Jan’s death.
In addition to his duties as play-by-play man on Raw, WWE’s flagship Monday evening show, Ross served as WWE’s vice president of talent relations until 2004, when he was replaced without warning. Ross suspects the demotion was, in part, the result of his purchasing a second home in his native Oklahoma, and that it signaled the beginning of the end of his relationship with McMahon: “Vince liked the old Mafia motto: Once you were in, you were in for life.”
McMahon has long been the locust around which the wrestling world revolves. In the era of social media and podcasts, stories about the mercurial chairman are eaten up. Ross feeds that hunger, providing a unique window onto both McMahon’s business philosophy and his pettiness.
As Ross’ standing backstage sunk, he was humiliated over and over again on television. He — quite literally — was forced to kiss McMahon’s backside; he was set on fire; he was fired, brought back, and fired again. In a particularly heartbreaking incident, Ross, home with his wife after spending eight days in the ICU with diverticulitis, recalls watching a "comedy" segment on Raw poking fun at him that left Jan in tears. Years later, after being removed from television, Ross was called back to announce a big WrestleMania match, only to be told when he got to the hotel that the company had decided against using him.
In dealing with continuous rejection, though, Ross came out stronger. His skin thickened. He took pride in his breadth of work and in his loving family. Ross’ love for Jan is sprinkled throughout the book, setting the stage for her tragic death. By the time Ross got to the hospital after her scooter accident, it was clear Jan would not make it. He held her “little hand” and “squeezed as gently as I could.”
McMahon, in a surprising twist, was there in Ross’ darkest hour, signing his old right-hand man to one last generous contract and calling on him to announce the main event of WrestleMania 33. It was a nice gesture, one slid in toward the end of a memoir that is an exploration of McMahon almost as much as it is Ross.
Ross now works as lead announcer for AEW, the upstart wrestling company, founded by billionaire Tony Khan. But it’s his days at WWE that shaped his legacy and exposed a generation to his passion for the business. A master storyteller at the broadcast table, Ross takes the reader on an entertaining ride in this fun memoir.