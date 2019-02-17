IN DARKEST SOUTH CAROLINA: J. Waties Waring and the Secret Plan that Sparked a Civil Rights Movement. By Brian Hicks. Evening Post Books. 400 pages. $29.95.
UNEXAMPLED COURAGE: The Blinding of Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring. By Richard Gergel. Sarah Crichton Books (FSG). 336 pages. $27.
It was writer and historian John Bennett who noted a key irony to Charleston’s history. While we may talk proudly of the past, he wrote, few actually know it. Such is the case of Judge Julius Waties Waring who’s unknown to many. To others, however, he’s the subject of error-filled stories. Two books released within months of each other, one a biography and the other placing him in context in a larger canvas, can act as correctives to both the ignorance of, and the ignoble stories circulated about, Waring. Both books were written by local men who have come to live in Waring’s native city, one a judge and the other a journalist.
The journalist first. Brian Hicks, a well-known Post and Courier columnist, and author of books ranging on topic from the CSS Hunley to former longtime Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., has written a riveting and well-researched narrative. While the title “In Darkest South Carolina: J. Waties Waring and the Secret Plan that Sparked a Civil Rights Movement” may veer to melodrama and suggest a limited focus, the author nonetheless delivers a full cradle-to-grave story.
Waring, born in Charleston in 1880, into an old and distinguished family (his father was a Confederate veteran), seemed destined to continue a legacy of service and conformity. He attended the College of Charleston, read law, married Annie Gammell, a woman of his class, and joined all the right organizations, upholding his city’s conservative racial views of prejudice, paternalism and noblesse oblige.
But when he became a federal judge, he started to alter his views; this occurred at about the same time that he, in a shocking move to many, divorced his wife to wed a married (and once-divorced woman) Elizabeth Hoffman. It was this coinciding of life-altering events that started the gossip mill churning, and which led to lurid stories that became gospel in Charleston for more than half a century.
The early chapters are pallid compared to the latter ones describing Waring’s increasing liberal bent in cases coming before him on the federal bench. Hicks explains this, noting that interviews and oral histories were his main source of information. He has done great work in ferreting out sources on his subject. Bur since Waring spoke little of his life before his road-to-Damascus conversion, Hicks had to comb local newspapers for social tidbits to flesh out a chronology and document Waring’s early life.
In the early chapters, the author resorts to linking the story to historic events in the city, such as the S.C. Interstate and West Indian Exposition. For those invested in Charleston history, this makes interesting reading, yet is a bit of a stretch. Hicks, nevertheless, does tie this back to what would soon consume Waring: racial politics and justice. If rice made the Lowcountry rich, then race made its baiting politicians rabid, and Hicks satisfies, explaining the milieu that formed Waring and against which he would rebel.
It was the Isaac Woodard case, a horrific event in which a returning World War II African-American veteran was blinded by a racist police chief in Batesburg, S.C., that was Waring’s wake-up call. That blinding ironically opened the judge’s eyes to naked racism and intolerable injustice. Thus began Waring’s “Passion for Justice” (the name of a previous 2001 biography by Tinsley Yarborough) and which many began to conflate with Waring’s passion for his “Yankee” wife.
As Waring changed, he abolished the whites-only Democratic Party, integrated his courtroom and outraged many in Charleston society. Shunned, the Warings escalated the storm of hate against them by entertaining African-American men and women in their South of Broad Street home.
The cruelest story that evolved over the years was that Waring began his pursuit of racial justice just to get back at Charlestonians for treating him and his new wife shabbily. This narrow parochial spin guts the stature and bravery of Waring and robs him of grandeur, reducing an epic tale to the level of tea cup gossip and soap opera. By putting this canard to rest, Hicks does justice to a judge who achieved justice for many.
To his research skills, Hicks adds a strong narrative drive that keeps the reader turning pages. His Waring is not a saint but a man on a mission, who is selfish at times (Waring admits his bad behavior to his first wife) and willing to plot and scheme and dramatize himself to get his way, even steamrolling those on his side, including NAACP attorney Thurgood Marshall.
Elizabeth, his wife, is both sympathetic and vengeful, especially in her vocal condemnations on national television of decadent Southern white society. Readers wince at some of their petty acts but can share in their triumphs as Waring’s rulings begin to dismantle the segregation stranglehold that weakened our nation.
Just as journalist Hicks succeeds in dramatizing the life of a single man so Richard Gergel, the author of the second book under review, dramatizes a much larger national story with a significantly larger cast of characters and a more expansive scope. Like Hicks’ book, Gergel’s takes its name from a Waring quote, appending a rather long subtitle, that nevertheless is an accurate summary of this important work. “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring” is Gergel’s first published solo opus, having previously authored a book on the Jewish history of Columbia, S.C., with his wife, Belinda. This new book is an accomplished work, not that of a novice.
The book in many respects follows the dramatic action of a three-act play, and the author uses language clearly and concisely to portray the drama. The first “act” is a vivid retelling of the Isaac Woodard blinding, shown unflinchingly in all its gore and horror. Woodard emerges as a man and not just the symbol he would become, one manipulated by many, including the NAACP to advance a cause. (And although Gergel does not introduce anachronisms with names like Rodney King or Walter Scott, the parallels are still eerie.)
In this vivid telling, readers come to feel the same shock and horror as people with a conscience, such as Waring and Orson Welles, who publicized the case, felt when it happened.
The second section expands the story with the effect the blinding had on Truman, who reacted with a refreshing directness and decency. It woke the president’s conscience to the tragedy of prejudice and the need for justice, and it prompted him to create civil rights commissions, long before Lyndon Johnson did the same, and to risk his own political future. Gergel goes into great detail in this section, preventing the many threads tied together from unraveling. Truman’s successful fight to integrate the military is a story as uplifting as Woodard’s is dispiriting.
The final third of the book focuses on the impact the Woodward case had on Waring, and it is a tribute to Gergel’s skill that he manages to keep the story moving forward even though it is not a direct chronology and many events were happening simultaneously. (Waring is Gergel’s personal hero; the author today serves as a federal judge in Waring’s old courtroom where he presided over the Dylann Roof case, among others.)
Embedded in the South, Waring was closer to the crime against Woodard and to the culture that prompted it. His actions are more complex than Truman’s, and Gergel dramatizes them deftly, echoing and expanding and providing a nice counterpoint to Hicks’ volume. Indeed, the books play off each other nicely (a stereo effect in places, perhaps, and echoes in others). In measuring their successes, one is tempted to thinks of the scales of justice themselves precisely balanced.
Hicks gives us the man, and Gergel puts him in context of a larger national story. In his final pages, Gergel brings the individuals full circle, telling what happened to many whose stories he has followed. His judicial analysis of Waring, who veered from an objective interpreter of the law to a subjective zealot wanting to change it, is a welcome addition and perhaps explained as only a federal judge can. Just as Hicks forcefully demolishes the social myths about Waring, so Gergel demonstrates that it was Waring who set up the legal playbook that led to the overturning of Plessy v. Ferguson, which made segregation the law of the land.
By declaring segregation is per se inequality in his Charleston courtroom, Waring planted the seed the led to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling. It is inspiring that the son of a Confederate veteran could lead the charge for upending segregation.
That these books have been issued around the same time perhaps is a comment on the times in which we live and the heroes we seek. In 2001, Tinsley Yarborough’s more modestly titled “A Passion for Justice: J. Waties Waring and Civil Rights” basically told the same story, if not as skillfully, articulately or passionately, as the two volumes under review. Hopefully, thanks in part to the commemorative statue of Waring on Meeting Street and these new publications, the judge now has a secure place in local and national history and will no longer vanish from memory or view.