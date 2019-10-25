TRICK MIRROR: Reflections on Self-Delusion. By Jia Tolentino. Random House. 303 pages. $27.
Jia Tolentino, a staff writer at The New Yorker since she was 28, opens her essay collection “Trick Mirror” with this loaded sentence: “I wrote this book between the Spring of 2017 and the fall of 2018 — a period during which American identity, culture, technology, politics, and discourse seemed to coalesce into an unbearable supernova of perpetually escalating conflict, a stretch of time when daily experience seemed both like a stopped elevator and a state-fair ride, when many of us found ourselves thinking that everything had gotten as bad as we could possibly imagine, after which, of course, things always got worse.”
If there is such a thing as a Zeitgeist anymore, Jia Tolentino is right there, reporting it and participating self-consciously. For her, a baby of the internet, there can be no innocent, uninterrogated pleasures, like going to a barre class or eating at a chopped salad chain. Personal lives are public domain, and the audience promises to be unlimited.
Tolentino begins her exploration of self-delusion and self-exposure with “The I in the Internet,” a reminiscence about a love affair gone wrong. Written by someone who has spent the bulk of her life on the internet, “The I in the Internet” comes from a heartbroken place. Tolentino remembers Internet 1.0 as a communal paradise, where she wandered among neighborhoods on Geocities, like a butterfly drawn to “the puddles and blossoms of other people’s curiosity.” She learned HTML and “little Javascript trickies” and published an Angelfire subpage titled “The Story of How Jia Got Her Web Addiction.”
Then came 2.0 and the beginning of the end: more platforms, more pressure to participate. Soon, “a pastime turned into an imperative: you had to register yourself digitally to exist.” Tolentino doesn’t argue that the internet is a simulation of life. In the fallen world, it is real life as much as anything else is. For her, it is a “feverish, electric, unlivable hell” where “personal appeal is paramount and exposure is encouraged.” As it turns out, there’s more to life than an unbroken series of hearts and likes.
“Always Be Optimizing,” the collection’s third essay, piggybacks on “The I in the Internet.” Tolentino follows her excursion into the internet’s early days with a crash course on its aftermath. Enter the “ideal woman.” She is the “kind of person who believes she was made to be looked at.” She has a personal brand, and she knows how to showcase herself, surrounded by also-optimizing friends and covetable possessions. This woman has taken market lessons to heart; she is her own product.
Why should we care? Somehow Tolentino makes this generation’s version of the “angel in the house” interesting. In Tolentino, we have at our disposal a brilliant insider who is also a cynic. She was perhaps this ideal aspirant last year, and she is here to tell the tale. Pure Barre, the sport of the optimizer, and Athleta, the leisurewear of the optimizer, get funny send-ups. The optimizer is a body fetishist as well, in training to push through her rigorous life.
Tolentino glories in surfaces, and records with exactitude what she sees and hears on the byways of culture. Raised in the echo chamber of the internet, she trained herself to talk and listen, look and be looked at. When her Philippine family moved from Canada to Texas, they (lapsed Catholics) joined an evangelical megachurch that Tolentino nicknamed the Repentagram. In God, she found another constant watcher and reliable listener.
“Ecstasy” tells the bittersweet story of giving up one kind of ecstasy — her faith — at the same time that she began a fling with another kind of ecstasy, the psychoactive drug. She found that she had holy, ecstatic experiences indiscriminately, whether devotional or secular. Having walked away from one church, she tried for many years to build a church on the inside.
One of the collection’s best pieces is “We Come from Old Virginia.” Tolentino ends the immediately preceding essay with the hope that one day she will be better, more moral, less attracted to compromise. Then comes her Virginia piece, an essay that begins at the University of Virginia, where Tolentino was a Jefferson scholar, and ends in Kyrgyzstan, where she served in the Peace Corps. She can now describe UVA as a “fetishized campus built by slave laborers,” but her love for the place set in before she had a sense of historical wrongdoing. Flying in from Houston for the final round of the scholarship competition, Tolentino felt the dazzle: “A strain of easy, fancy Southernness was in the air.” She knew she would grow there like a plant, and she did.
Not long after she graduated, Rolling Stone magazine published an expose of rape culture on campus. The “Rolling Stone” article turned out to be a piece of bogus reporting, but thinking about it in 2017 lead Tolentino to splice stories of beauty and ugliness to make a more complicated narrative: the dazzling UVA she first encountered, the slave-built-UVA of the past, the White nationalists who rampaged in 2017.
“Trick Mirror” is a spiky, associative work. Even when she’s sending you into a spin of heartbreak and fret, Jia Tolentino is fun to read. She is that glamorous guide, the self-aware sinner, muddling along like the rest of us. I’ll follow the breadcrumbs she leaves behind any time.