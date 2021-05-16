Review: Transcendent debut novel of India-Pakistan Partition spans generations, continents

THE PARTED EARTH. By Anjali Enjeti. Hub City Press. 272 pages. $26.

“Though Deepa had longed to believe in something — in a benevolent force that provided guidance, in the possibility of transcendence — only literature, the power of words, and ancient stories, had served as her anchor.”

During the exodus of British colonial rule on the subcontinent, the 1947 Partition forced the creation of the Hindu-majority nation of India and the Muslim-majority nation of Pakistan. In doing so, it also led to a period of religious genocide that took more than a million lives.

“The Parted Earth,” the stunning debut novel from award-winning writer, teacher and organizer Anjali Enjeti (“Southbound: Essays on Identity, Inheritance, and Social Change”), delves deeply into the ramifications of the Partition and its resulting diaspora through the heartrending experiences of three generations. Enjeti masterfully balances the epic with the intimate in a narrative that captures the past while speaking directly to ongoing dialogues of identity, acceptance and culpability.

In 1947 New Delhi, teenager Deepa Khanna, the daughter of dedicated medical practitioners, is in a burgeoning, albeit secret, relationship with Amir Rahim, a boy from a Muslim family. When the violence of the Partition displaces Deepa to London, while Amir’s family flees to Pakistan, the star-crossed young lovers seem destined to be separated forever. From there, Enjeti delivers an intergenerational story of loss, grief, transcendence and reunion as gracefully folded as the origami love notes Amir crafts for Deepa.

In 2016 Atlanta, Deepa’s estranged granddaughter Shanti “Shan” Johnson, finds herself at a crossroads as a lawyer, wife and expectant mother. Untethered from her past and uncertain of her future, Shan is befriended by an Indian immigrant neighbor, Chandani Singh. Bound together in grief, they begin to unravel parallel tragedies: the guilt-driven suicide of Chandani’s husband Harjeet, and lonely quest and ultimate death of Shan’s father Vijay as he sought to discover the fates of his globe-scattered family.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Shan’s spirited detective work takes her around the world and restores her into the lives of both long-lost and heretofore unknown relatives. Moreover, she comes at last to know her true self and the histories, both horrific and achingly beautiful, that have led to this revelatory moment in her own story, still unfolding.

As Enjeti weaves together her tapestry of interconnected lives, lost pasts and newly forged destinies, the sacrifices of fractured families torn from their homeland come heartbreakingly to life. In the modern day, the echoes of the Partition manifest in art and activism — notably in the poetry of Shan’s grandmother Deepa, now living in Amsterdam; in the origami-inspired metal sculptures of Amir’s sister Laila in Lahore, Pakistan; and in Harjeet’s oral history archived on a website dedicated to chronicling and sharing the lived experiences of those who endured the Partition and its aftermath.

In its past and near-present timelines, “The Parted Earth” circles back to pilgrimages to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, built as a monument to transcendent love. Amid the historical atrocities of her novel, Enjeti likewise offers hope — a hard-earned optimism of the possibility of reconciliation of families, the healing of long-held traumas and the peace of acceptance into a global community.

But in the novel, as in our lives, it is only through an honest reckoning with the past and an earnest grieving of its many losses that such a homecoming becomes possible.