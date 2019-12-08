THE SNAKES. By Sadie Jones. Harper. 438 pages. $26.99.

Death swallows a young couple’s vacation whole in Sadie Jones’s fifth novel, “The Snakes,” a gothic family drama set in modern-day Britain and France.

It all starts with an impulse-buy: a red leather travel bag, which by way of a botched robbery and a discount, falls into the hands of Bea Adamson, a London psychologist. Normally style-averse and thrifty, Bea can’t take her eyes off the bag. She proudly brings it home to show her artist-husband Dan who, desperate to escape his day job in real estate, takes one look and immediately proposes a trip.

Progressive, in love and burnt out, Bea and Dan dip into their savings, pack the red bag and head for Europe, starting with a quick visit to Burgundy, France, where Bea’s brother Alex runs a hotel.

When they arrive, Alex is nowhere to be found. And from the looks of the unkempt grounds and empty rooms, they are the hotel’s first guests in months, maybe years. When Alex does finally appear, he’s kind but manic, blaring music, drinking, and too used to silence.

Despite the odd atmosphere, Bea, Dan and Alex spend a relaxing few days at the hotel; they take walks, help with chores (like checking the snake traps in the attic), and scrape together meals in the kitchen. Then Alex drops a bombshell: the Adamson parents have decided to visit, too.

It’s the beginning of a nightmare for Bea, who has hidden her family’s extreme wealth and dysfunction from Dan. From the moment their red sports car roars into the parking lot, Griff and Liv Adamson are two strangely convincing caricatures of the very rich: Griff, a greedy businessman, barks into his cellphone and ridicules his daughter for being a liberal. Liv is a picture-perfect socialite, all air-kisses and name-dropping. As dinner conversation turns to private jets, lawsuits and tabloid coverage, Dan is stunned by his in-laws wealth — a bit too dazzled for Bea’s liking.

Leading up to this awkward family reunion, Jones packs “The Snakes” with additional bits of intrigue, like Alex’s creepy neighbors, a secret in the hotel guest book, disturbing childhood memories, and more. After Liv and Griff arrive, even Bea’s blood-red bag, with its expensive Italian leather, starts to feel sinister. When a sudden death brings the French police to the hotel, the novel wades shakily into the territory of a gritty crime procedural.

After getting to know Alex, Dan thinks that being with him is “like watching television, or a play.” At times, Jones’s dialogue-heavy writing has the same effect, immersing the reader in characters’ words, rather than their world. But the way Jones writes about grief and guilt — as internal, almost claustrophobic experiences — is deeply unsettling and effective.

While the suspense of “The Snakes” gets a bit lost in endless texts, talks with lawyers and interrogations by the police, the core of the story, Bea and Dan’s relationship, grounds the otherwise twisting and turning plot.