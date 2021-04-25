Review: 'The Scapegoat' a satisfying immersion into a mystery of dreamy uncertainly

THE SCAPEGOAT. By Sara Davis. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 224 pages. $26.

“The Scapegoat” by Sara Davis features an eerie, captivating narrative that twists like a dream and will haunt like a nightmare.

Davis spends the first half of the book lulling the reader into the dream-like atmosphere of the novel with the observant, detached, yet understatedly humorous narration of the main character — appropriately named only N. The action comes halfway through the book and challenges all our assumptions up to that point. And then, just when we think we’ve got a handle on what’s going on, everything gets turned upside down again.

For readers who have trouble spotting unreliable narrators, never fear. N’s unreliability is made clear from the inside flap. Thus forewarned, the reader can be on the lookout for contradictions and time lapses in N’s narrative. We are investigating the story in the same way N is investigating his father’s death.

The cyclical framework of N’s uneventful life at an unnamed California university makes the mysterious academics and ominous conspiracies circling him stand out even more. Death haunts the edges of his narration until it comes to the fore in a shocking and violent way.

This dreamlike version of a murder mystery deserves the comparisons to David Lynch from the blurbs on the cover. “Twin Peaks” and even certain episodes of “The X Files” came to mind while reading this surreal investigation narrative. In a way, N even seems to be aware of the genre he thinks he’s in.

“If only real life could be like this, I thought, thinking of the book (a Swedish detective novel), its trends so clearly recognizable,” he says.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

It’s as if N can’t control anything about his life, so he’s trying at least to control his narrative by making it follow the mystery framework he’s so familiar with.

At just over 200 pages, “The Scapegoat” begs to be read in one sitting. The short chapters propel the reader on, and you’ll be better able to keep all the odd details and connections in your mind if you lose yourself in its eerie dream state over the course of a day.

Is N an alienated man trying to control the one thing he can — his narrative? Is he a pawn in a conspiracy? Has he actually lost the ability to differentiate between reality and dreams? There are no real answers upon finishing this book.

Even with this ambiguity, the ending is satisfying. Davis gives us enough details to neatly wrap up the ending without giving you any definitive answers. Readers may even find themselves wanting to go back to the beginning and start the cycle over again to see what they missed the first time around.

If you’re looking for easy answers, unambiguous endings or reliable narrators, look elsewhere. If you’re looking to get swept away in an eerie, dreamy mystery, “The Scapegoat" is for you.