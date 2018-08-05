THE RISING SEA. By Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. Putnam. 406 pages. $29.
Clive Cussler is the author of more than 70 books. In real life, he and his exploration crew have discovered more than 75 shipwrecks, including the Confederate submarine Hunley right here in Charleston.
Among his books is a fiction series of National Underwater and Marine Agency (NUMA) adventures, and his latest, “The Rising Sea” (co-authored by Graham Brown) is a fast-paced story about rising sea levels.
Some things don’t quite add up. On an expedition to Greenland in the far north, as the scientists read the latest data from the Navik ice sheet, they see that “the glacier is melting no faster than it has been for years.” Similar reports are coming in from other glacier expeditions. But equipment inspections reveal that someone has tampered with the measuring instruments.
Realizing a global environmental disaster looms, the NUMA team begins its search for answers, which takes them far and wide, into the East China Sea and to Japan, fighting dangerous obstacles along the way. The book has plenty of action and drama. Fans will not be disappointed.
Reviewer Frances Monaco is a writer in Charleston.