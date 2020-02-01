THE REGENCY YEARS: During Which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern. By Robert Morrison. Norton. 305 pages. $29.95.

His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, the man who became Regent when his father George III made his final descent into madness, was often caricatured (all too accurately) as a blowsy, overweight, corseted, drunk wastrel who was more interested in clothes and expensive building projects than responsible kingship.

In his portrait of the future George IV, author Robert Morrison makes no effort to sugarcoat this, but he also sees the Regent as a symbol of the stark contrasts that marked the period. The Regent may have been a disgrace but, more than any other member of the royal family before or since, he believed that artists, writers, engineers and scientists were people who "mattered." Either with direct patronage or simple enthusiasm, he helped energize what Morrison unabashedly calls “the most extraordinary outpouring of creativity in British history.”

It is difficult to argue with him. Not only did the Regency years (1811-20) produce literary giants like Jane Austen, Lord Byron and Walter Scott, as well as artists like J.M.W. Turner and John Constable, it also saw an explosion of scientific advances: Humphrey Davy’s safety lamp for miners, experiments with railroads and the expansion of steamship construction. The latter two ultimately would make travel within the country (and beyond) infinitely more convenient, greatly facilitating the development of England’s burgeoning empire.

The Industrial Revolution, well underway in 1811, spread significantly during the Regency, ensuring Britain’s ascent to its apogee as a world power, while it forced agricultural workers off the land into the "satanic mills" of Manchester and Birmingham and vastly enriched their owners. Britain’s wealth, Morrison states bluntly, was based “on cheap labor at home and colonial conquest abroad.”

This juggernaut inevitably produced a plethora of tensions. While Britain did not fully lose her empire until after World War II, the Regency was a period when pressure from the bottom began to threaten the landed aristocracy’s hold on Parliament. This development came to a head most notoriously at the “Peterloo Massacre” of 1819, during which cavalry plowed into a large crowd of protesters demanding reform, killing 18.

Morrison, Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and author of “The English Opium Eater,” covers a lot of ground in a succinct and extremely readable fashion. He also discusses topics of which even students of the period might not be aware, including the rather odd fact that boxing was “the sporting craze of the Regency,” or that significant exploration of the Arctic took place during those years.

As the book's title implies, Morrison endeavors to connect events and trends of the Regency with those that occurred long after. While some of these links are clear cut, others seem rather a stretch. Did Lord Byron’s spectacular popularity really foreshadow today’s celebrity culture? Did the poetry of the obscure John Clare, extolling agrarian life, represent the first evidence of “environmental activism”?

Interestingly, Morrison claims that Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” was not only the most famous book of the Regency but, more than any other work in British literature, a prophesy of what was to come 200 years later, including animal cloning, artificial intelligence and cybernetic technologies.

Morrison asserts that his book is the first in more than three decades to focus solely on the Regency years. It serves as a good guide to that time, but also adds to our understanding of what immediately followed, much of it in reaction to — some would say, revulsion from — the antics of the substitute king and his cronies.

After the brief reign of his brother William IV (1830-37), the young Victoria and Albert gradually created a new image for the monarchy, one that was more reflective of, and accessible to, the general population, and one that continues, by and large, to be of use to the present day House of Windsor.

“The Regency Years” should ignite new interest in an era replete with drama, innovation and, yes, the seeds of much that would catapult not only Britain, but the world, into modernity.